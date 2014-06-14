Live New Zealand - England, Score of Rugby Second Test 2014

I have enjoyed commentating on what was a great match, with end to end attacks. Controversial calls by the referee and plenty of tries! Join me next week at 8:35 for the final test match.

Tuilagi on the wing was not a good idea. He was struggled to perform for large moments in the match.

New Zealand were the better side in the second half, but the referee was very poor. However New Zealand despite the referee did deserve to win the game. At times they were not playable and England's ever trusty defence couldn't prevent them.

81' TRY ENGLAND!! May not affect the result but England only lose by one away at New Zealand. Three tries for England. Ashton has a costless run to the line and he swan dives over.

80' Time has expired however England have the ball on New Zealand's line.

78' England scrum on half-way. England will be looking to score a late try to grasp some benefit from the match.

75' Sustained pressure on the England line. Can they hold out and keep the deficit to 8?

73' England have the ball in their own 22 and Billy Twelvetrees steps straight into teammate Hartley... Obstruction given.

72' TRY ENGLAND!!!!!! Brown blows the overlap but manages to get the ball over. Farrell's conversion makes it 28-20 to New Zealand.

72' Possible try for England going to the TMO. Brown ignores a three man overlap on the wing and he goes over the line and turns his man. Is it held up?

69' England are pinged for a knock on. Scrum down New Zealand.

67' Lineout to England near the New Zealand tryline.

63' TRY NEW ZEALAND!!!! GAME SET AND MATCH HERE FOR NEW ZEALAND THEY WILL WIN THE SERIES! The overlap is massive here for Nonu taking full advantage of England's 14 men. He side steps several desperate defenders for England and they go 28-13 up.

58' The penalty is kicked by New Zealand the lead is getting bigger.

57' New Zealand are pooring forwards it is unstoppable. Farrell has been sin binned for yet another controversial decision. England are furious with this referee and rightly so. However New Zealand are playing superbly.

REF'S PERFORMANCE: The referee who is usually so consistently good and had a good first half, is having a mare in this second half. Missed several very clear infringements by New Zealand. But maybe the pace of New Zealand is to hard to keep up with.

52' New Zealand can'tbe stopped at the moment. New Zealand players seem to be everywhere making every catch and every run. Penalty has been given to New Zealand after England go in from the side quite clearly and it was the right call by the ref... Penalty to be kicked.... Hits the post!

47' TRY NEW ZEALAND!!!!! England turn New Zealand over and New Zealand reply by re-turning the ball over. Despite the replays showing it was a clear offence by the Neq Zealand forwards they deserve credit for the try. Englnd were refusing to lose ground yet they found their man on the outside and quick hands were just to good.

45' Owen Farrell helps England reply instantly with a penalty he slots over from distance. 13-13

43' TRY NEW ZEALAND!!!!!! After a poor, poor decision by Billy New Zealand go the length of the feild and Ben Smith goes over. Cruden converts. New Zealand now lead.

43' England have men over but Billy doesn't pass and instead cuts in and attempts to offload the ball. Ball is lost New Zealand on the counter-attack here.

We are back under way!

40' Penalty conceded by the England pack... Cruden to kick... And he slots it over! 10-6 to England and now it is half-time.

39' Conrad Smith drops the ball near the line and Tuilgai goes the length of the field on the counter-attack only to be tackled by the last man Ben Smith. Brown doesn't recover the ball and it is kicked clear. Care then knocks the ball on and New Zealand have a scrum on England's 10 metre line.

38' New Zealand have the ball nearly on the England line.. Can they hold out.

36' Very scrappy so far from both sides. New Zealand look set to score but England manage to drift across and prevent them from scoring. Kicked clear by the England number 3.

34' Sustained pressure by New Zealand and they look like they are going to score a try as they make yards every carry. However when push came to shove they kept losing the ball. England recover the ball but give it away.

28' England having to clear with panic but Owen Farrell deserves credit for his pick up and kick clear. Robshaw then won the lineout from new Zealand but they lose the ball and New Zealand end up kicking the ball out.

25' Another poor kick out on the full by Danny Care. Miles out on the full. Poor decision by the scrum-half.

23' Danny Care's kick is ruled to be out on the full and as a result New Zealand have the attack. They appear to break through but Nonu is rightfully pinged for a blatent obstruction, which saw him body check Farrell. Penalty England missed by Farrell.

20' Penalty given to New Zealand due to Brown being pinged for not releasing. Kick is well wide it is still 3-10 to England. Cruden doesn't miss many.

15' Two controversial calls go against England one for a forward pass the other for a knock on.

11' Penalty scored by New Zealand after a penalty was conceded by the England centres.

10' TRY ENGLAND! Yarde from closr range storms through a gaping hole in the New Zealand defence and he can't be stopped from going over. Try is converted 10-0 the visitors.

8' England lose the line out but the following kick is charged down. England have sustained pressure on the New Zealand line and look like they are about to score a try but Mccaw counter-rucks and regains the ball for New Zealand. Poor kick clear by Nonu.

5' Ball eventually kicked clear by New Zealand.

3' Yet another penalty for England from the restart. Another New Zealand player pinged for joining the maul illegally. Kicks to touch.

2' Another penalty to England. Mccaw called for joining the maul illegally. Farrell to kick from the 10 on the touch line. And it is good 3-0 to England.

0' England recieve the kick and the ball is knocked out off play by the New Zealanders for an England line out. England win a penalty from the maul. Kicked to touch.

Kick-off and we are underway!

National anthems being sang with passion by both sides here. Now for the Haka.

The England team have ran onto the field, we now await the host side New Zealand.

If NZ beat England will be their 16th consecutive win which will equal their winning streak between 2011-12.

Today is the 38th meeting between the two sides. New Zealand have won 29 games and England have won only 7.

Players to look for England: Billy Twelvetrees is key for the England side. He has been picked time after time and today he has to be the main man when it comes to time management for the side. He has to help Farrell in attack and he must at all costs aid Burrell hold the his tackles. Danny Care who is coming in for Ben Youngs. Care is well known for being an aggressive and pacey scrum-half with his tap and go's as well as being quick to pass the ball from the break down. Lastly Tom Wood i key to the England forwards. If he does what he can always do and destroys the rucks, turn the ball over and make tackle after tackle. His work in the scrums and lineouts will also be massive for England and it will be interesting to see if he can make the difference.

Players to look for New Zealand: Richie Mccaw as always is one to look and England will have to make sure they prevent him from dominating the break downs like he so often does. Conrad Smith the man who won the match last week with his last minute try, is a key man for the host nation. He will be facing off against the likes of Luther Burrell who is veyr inexperienced, so he will be looking to take advantage of that. Lastly Ma'a Nonu has got to be taken notive of. He will be looking to run over anyone who attempts to tackle him and he will be desperate to improve after last week.



England:

Mike Brown, Manu Tuilagi, Luther Burrell, Billy Twelvetrees, Marland Yarde, Owen Farrell, Danny Care; Ben Morgan, Chris Robshaw, Tom Wood, Geoff Parling, Joe Launchbury, David Wilson, Rob Webber, Joe Marler.

Replacements:

Dylan Hartley, Matt Mullan, Kieran Brookes, Courtney Lawes, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, Freddie Burns, Chris Ashton



New Zealand:

Ben Smith, Conrad Smith, Ma'a Nonu, Cory Jane, Julian Savea, Aaron Cruden, Aaron Smith; Jerome Kaino, Richie McCaw (captain), Liam Messam, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Owen Franks, Dane Coles, Tony Woodcock.

Replacements:

Keven Mealamu, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Patrick Tuipulotu, Victor Vito, TJ Perenara, Beauden Barrett, Malakai Fekitoa.

"If we dropped those who played poorly in that first Test, we wouldn't have anyone on the park. That's how bad the performance was."

"We know some of the reasons why we played poorly and one of them was a lack of preparation time."

"As a coaching group and playing group we've got faith in what we're trying to do it's just a matter of getting it right on the night."

"Our skill-sets were very poor, probably the poorest they've ever been but this week we've trained well."

"There are not too many times that New Zealand teams play poorly and then don't respond in some fashion"

However New Zealand manager Steve Hansen has warned England to be prepared for an improved New Zealand side.

"We know how good the All Blacks are, they're the best team in the world. But the lads are up for it and raring to go. The series is over if we don't win so it's a massive game."

Where as scrum-half Danny Care stated this about opposition scrum-half Aaron Smith and the game: "He's got everything - a great kicking game, a great ability to snipe and create breaks for people and his pass is among the best,"

Northampton centre Luther Burrell said this in the build up to the game: "We're confident in each other, we've got a good understanding from the Six Nations and fingers crossed we can build on that and have a good evening at the office on Saturday,"

Controversially, Owen Farrell has been picked over Freddie Burns who kicked 12 out of 15 points last week. Farrell came off injured in the Premier League final against Northampton Saints, after kicking the ball into the crowd celebrating a try which was later dissallowed. The young fly-half pulled his hamstring and had to be subbed off.

Below are the highlights of the previous test.

Injured Scrum-half Danny Care is back for England, after pulling out of the first test the day before the match. He is joined by new call ups Owen Farrell, Luther Berrell, Billy Twelevetrees and Tom Wood.

"We need to find out about these players. I'd rather find out now than 12 months from the World Cup and it's an exciting back line, there's no doubt about it."

Lancaster had this to say about the postional change in such an important game: "I always wanted in the back line a balance of pace, power, footballers and people who can distribute as well,"

On the major team news for England Manu Tuilagi, the number 13 will today play on the wing.

"It's an 80-minute game against the All Blacks and to have those calibre of men coming on in the second half I think will lift our performance."

Stuart Lancaster had this to say: "It's a 23-man squad, and certainly the bench, and the impact they make from the bench, will be critical in the game,"

Since 1963, England have only beaten New Zealand twice in New Zealand. 15th September 1973 with a 16-10 win. Plus a 15-13 victory on the 14th June 2003.

New Zealand's unbeaten record was exteneded to 15 out of 15 after beating England last week, with a 20-15 win.

Today's game will be played at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin.

The first test ended 20-15 to the hosts after Conrad Smith scored a try in the dying minutes to win New Zealand the game.

Good morning and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of New Zealand VS England, in today's second Test Match out of three between the two sides. I'm Josh (@JoshuaBean2) and I will be with you every step off the way, in what we all hope is an entertaining game.