Manchester to host 2016 U20 Rugby World Championships

The 2016 Under-20 World Rugby Championship will be hosted in Manchester next June.

Ahead of this year's final between England and New Zealand, World Rugby and the RFU have announced that England's first ever time hosting the event will see the tournament take place in the North-West.

The AJ Bell Stadium, home of the Sale Sharks, and Manchester City's academy stadium will be the two venues for the 12 team event.

Manchester flourishing as a rugby city

It is yet more promising news for the city's rugby union fans, following on from the announcement that England's only Rugby World Cup game not to be played at Twickenham, will take place at Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, when they face Uruguay on October 10 later this year

England have enjoyed a lot of success in the competition over recent time, winning the 2013 and 2014 tournaments in France and New Zealand respectively.

World Rugby Chairman, Bernard Lapasset said that the tournament will be: "another excellent opportunity for the future stars of world rugby to showcase their skills on the world stage."

The RFU's Chief Executive, Ian Ritchie, added that it was an 'honour' to be hosting the event, which would continue their aim to: "create a legacy for generations to come," following on from this year's World Cup.

Success of the tournament

Recent tournaments have seen the likes of young stars George Ford, Owen Farrell and Anthony Watson flourish, allowing them to push on and make their name in international rugby, representing England at the highest level, with last year's victorious under-20's captain Maro Itoje, recently named in Stuart Lancaster's 50-man training squad ahead of the World Cup.

In 2017, the under-20 tournament will take place in Georgia, as World Rugby look to branch out from the traditional rugby nations, which has also led to Japan being awarded the full 2019 Rugby World Cup.