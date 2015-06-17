Pools for 2015/16 European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup revealed

The draws for the 2015/16 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions took place this afternoon in Neuchatel, Switzerland.

Group of Death

Triple-reigning champions Toulon, were drawn into the 'group of death' alongside Bath, Wasps and Leinster.

All four sides would have been hoping for an easier ride, but will now battle it out against one another in possibly the most difficult pool ever seen in European competition.

Beaten finalists Clermont Auvergne will fancy their chances to make the knockout stages once again, when they go up against the Ospreys, Bordeaux and Exeter in Pool 2.

Domestic Champions avoid tough draw

The reward for winning the recent Top 14 final in France, gave Stade Francais a tier one ranking, which saw them drawn against Munster, Leicester and Treviso in Pool 4, with the Italians probable whipping-boys.

English champions Saracens will face Ulster as well as the French duo of Toulouse and Oyannax in Pool 1, with Pro 12 winners, the Glasgow Warriors drawn alongside Northampton, Racing 92 and the Scarlets in Pool 3.

Pool 3 takes top billing in Challenge Cup

The standout draw in the Challenge Cup, saw Montpellier, Harlequins and Cardiff put together in Pool 3 with Italian side Calvisano.

Montpellier have signed a whole-host of Super Rugby stars ahead of next season and will head into the competition as favourites, with the likes of Bismarck Du Plessis and Jesse Mogg amongst their new faces.

Last year's champions Gloucester will face off against their old Director of Rugby, Dean Ryan and his recently promoted Worcester side, as well as La Rochelle, Zebre in Pool 4.

Champions Cup draw in full:

Pool 1: Saracens, Ulster, Toulouse, Oyonnax.

Pool 2: Clermont Auvergne, Ospreys, Exeter Chiefs, Bordeaux.

Pool 3: Glasgow Warriors, Northampton Saints, Racing 92, Scarlets.

Pool 4: Stade Francais, Munster, Leicester Tigers, Treviso.

Pool 5: Bath Rugby, Toulon, Leinster, Wasps.

Challenge Cup draw in full:

Pool 1: Connacht, Brive, Newcastle Falcons, Enisei-STM.

Pool 2: Sale Sharks, Newport-Gwent Dragons, Castres, Pau.

Pool 3: Montpellier, Harlequins, Cardiff Blues, Calvisano.

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Gloucester, Zebre, Worcester Warriors.

Pool 5: Edinburgh, London Irish, Grenoble, Agen.

Lyon to host 2016 finals

It was also announced at the draw, that the 2016 finals for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be held at the Grand Stade de Lyon, with the 2017 finals taking place in Edinburgh.

The Challenge Cup final will take place on Friday 13 May 2015, with the Champions Cup final the following day, both at the newly-built stadium in Lyon.