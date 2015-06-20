New Zealand become Under-20 world champions for fifth time

New Zealand's under-20's are the 2015 Rugby world champions after a thrilling 21-16 victory over England in Cremona.

England, who had won the tournament back-to-back in 2013 and 2014, were denied a hat-trick of world titles, with New Zealand instead coming out victorious to capture the trophy for the fifth time.

England power into perfect start

Tries from Vince Aso and Akira Ioane in either half helped New Zealand to victory, fighting back after their opponents had grabbed an early lead on the back of Max Clark's third-minute try.

Bath centre, Clark, crossed unapposed under the posts after breaking the line to give Jon Callard's men the dream start.

Baby Blacks fight back to take control

New Zealand then got back into the game thanks to a penalty from Hurricanes' fly-half Otere Black, before substitute Aso crashed over to hand his side an 11-10 half-time lead.

With the game in the balance, man of the match Ioane barrelled over from close range to stretch the lead to eight, with England unable to grab the all important second try, leaving New Zealand to celebrate the 21-16 win.

The victorious skipper, Atunaisa Moli, said, "It was a very physical match, but the boys executed, it was great."

New Zealand capture the trophy for the first time in five years

It was New Zealand's fifth success in the competition, yet was only their first victory in five attempts, after four straight championships from 2008-2011.

Meanwhile for England, it was the fourth time they have finished runners-up in the event, after losing previous finals in 2008, 2009 and 2011.

England's captain Charlie Ewels was happy with the effort of his side in defeat, "We let ourselves down in certain areas tonight but we can't knock all the hard work."

Next year's event will take place on English soil for the first time, when the tournament heads to Manchester, before the 2017 running of the competition is hosted in Georgia.