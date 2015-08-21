White and Horwill miss out on Wallaby World Cup squad places

Australia's squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup has been unveiled, with head coach Michael Cheika omitting former skipper James Horwill and scrum-half Nic White.

The 31-man squad named, does however include Toulon-pair Matt Giteau and Drew Mitchell, who have recently returned to the international fold, following Australia's relaxation of their qualification rules for players playing abroad.

Star names are packed into the touring party, including the likes of David Pocock, Israel Folau and Quade Cooper.

Shock omissions lead surprises

The announcement of the squad includes a number of surprises, besides the omissions of Horwill and White.

Horwill, captain of the 2011 World Cup party, has seen his place taken by Kane Douglas, who recently had his contract at Leinster cut-short for a shot at returning to the Wallaby setup.

White, meanwhile, was a hero in the recent Rugby Championship victory over the All Blacks, yet has not made the squad, with Cheika deciding to go with just two scrum-halves in Will Genia and Nick Phipps.

This, along with the coaches decision to go with just two specialist hookers, is all the more a gamble owing to the injury concerns which still linger over the Stade Francais-bound Genia.

Wales and England await in 'Pool of death'

Australia will not be able to ease their way into the tournament, after finding themselves in the toughest ever World Cup pool.

England, Wales. Fiji and Uruguay all await for the Aussies if they are to qualify for the final eight, in a group where the top three nations are all seen as possible winners, whilst the pacific islanders will be looking to leave their mark on the tournament.

Commenting on the squad selected, Cheika said, "We made the decisions that we think give us the best balance with the draw that we have."

These decisions Cheika refers to, include the selection of uncapped prop Toby Smith, who will be battling it out with the likes of Greg Holmes, James Slipper and Scott Sio for a spot in the Australian front-row.

Squad in full

Props: Greg Holmes, Sekope Kepu, Scott Sio, James Slipper, Toby Smith.

Hookers: Stephen Moore (captain), Tatafu Polota-Nau.

Locks: Kane Douglas, Dean Mumm, Rob Simmons, Will Skelton.

Loose Forwards: Scott Fardy, Michael Hooper (vice-captain), Ben McCalman, Sean McMahon, Wycliff Palu, David Pocock

Scrum-Halves: Will Genia, Nick Phipps.

Fly-Halves: Quade Cooper, Bernard Foley.

Centres: Tevita Kuridrani; Kurtley Beale, Matt Giteau, Matt Toomua.

Outside-Backs: Israel Folau, Adam Ashley-Cooper, Rob Horne, Drew Mitchell, Henry Speight, Joe Tomane.