Springboks announce Rugby World Cup squad

The South Africa squad for the 2015 Rugby World Cup has been unveiled, with just 21 days remaining until the tournament begins.

Head coach Heyneke Meyer has selected nine of the squad who won the tournament back in 2007, whilst there are sixteen players travelling to England who have yet to play in the sport's biggest event.

Meyer plumps for experience in 31-man squad

Captain Jean de Villiers, Victor Matfield and Bryan Habana all have over 100 test caps to their name, and join Schalk Burger, JP Pietersen, Fourie du Preez, Ruan Pienaar and the du Plessis brothers as previous winners of a World Cup.

This experience should be crucial to a South African squad who are looking to re-group after three straight defeats in the Rugby Championship, ending with a 37-25 defeat at home to Argentina.

Alongside the experienced names in the squad are potential debutant Rudy Paige, and young centre-pairing Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel who made promising starts to their international careers over the past month.

Meyer said, "Every single player in our wider group worked incredibly hard and to cut the squad to 31 was probably the most difficult selection I’ve faced in my coaching career.”

Those most unfortunate to miss out on selection, include Marcell Coetzee, Heinrich Brussow and Cobus Reinach who have all been part of recent Springbok squads.

Springboks favourites to top Pool B

Meyer and de Villiers will expect their team to qualify with some ease for the knockout stages after being handed a generally favourable draw.

Starting up with a game in Brighton against Japan, the Boks then head to Villa Park to take on Samoa who they have beaten in the pool stages at the previous three World Cup's.

A match at St James Park against Scotland awaits Meyer's men on October 3, before they end the pool stages with a match against the USA at the Olympic Stadium.

Squad in full

Props: Jannie du Plessis, Frans Malherbe, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen.

Hookers: Schalk Brits, Bismarck du Plessis, Adriaan Strauss.

Locks: Lood de Jager, Pieter-Stef du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield.

Loose Forwards: Willem Alberts, Schalk Burger, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Duane Vermeulen.

Scrum-Halves: Fourie du Preez, Ruan Pienaar, Rudy Paige.

Fly-Halves: Pat Lambie, Handre Pollard, Morne Steyn.

Centres: Damian de Allende, Jean de Villiers (c), Jesse Kriel.

Outside Backs: Bryan Habana, Willie le Roux, Zane Kirchner, Lwazi Mvovo, JP Pietersen.