Uruguay attempt first Rugby World Cup tilt in 12 years, with squad full of World Cup rookies

Uruguay are heading to their first Rugby World Cup in 12 years, where they will be led by lock forward, Santiago Vilaseca.

Having missed out on qualification in 2007 and 2011, the South Americans have selected 26 players from their local division to make it very much a home-grown squad.

The five players playing away from the Uruguyuan league who have been named in the squad are generally from the second division in France, with prop Alejo Corral the exception, plying his trade in Argentina.

Capo Ortega's retirement leaves massive hole in squad

The 'Luis Suarez of Uruguyuan Rugby', Rodrigo Capo Ortega mysteriously retired earlier this summer, leaving a huge hole in a squad short of x-factor.

Having played over 300 matches for French powerhouses Castres, Capo Ortega was set to be Uruguay's biggest name in their World Cup squad before his premature environment.

Reports at the time insinuated that the second-rower had retired under pressure from his club to fullfill his contract, with matches at the World Cup taking place during the French league season causing a conflict of interests.

Los Teros possible whipping-boys

Drawn alongside England, Wales, Australia and Fiji, it's fair to say that Uruguay could not have been handed a much tougher task on their return to the big stage.

Placed in the toughest group in World Cup history, it looks as though Los Teros will be under the cosh from the word go.

All 31 men in the squad are yet to play at a World Cup and it will be a tall ask for Pablo Lemoine's group of players to make a mark at this tournament.

Squad in full

Props: Alejo Corral, Carlos Arboleya, Mateo Sanguinetti, Mario Sagario, Oscar Duran.

Hookers: Nicolas Klappenbach, German Kessler.

Locks: Santiago Vilaseca, Jorge Zerbino, Mathias Palomeque, Franco Lamanna

Loose Forwards: Juan Manuel Gaminara, Diego Magno, Alejandro Nieto, Juan de Freitas, Agustin Alonso, Fernando Bascou, Matias Beer.

Scrum-Halves: Agustin Ormaechea, Alejo Duran

Fly-Halves: Felipe Berchesi, Manuel Blengio.

Centres: Andres Vilaseca, Joaquin Prada, Alberto Roman

Outside Backs: Francisco Bulanti, Santiago Gibernau, Leandro Leivas, Jeronimo Etcheverry, Rodrigo Silva, Gaston Mieres.