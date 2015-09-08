Halfpenny and Webb confirmed absentees from Rugby World Cup

Welsh chances of lifting their first Rugby World Cup have taken a major hit after the confirmation that Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Webb will both miss the tournament through injury.

The pair each picked up nasty injuries in their sides victory over Italy in their final warm-up game on the eve of the biggest tournament in World Rugby.

Head coach Warren Gatland has been criticised by some former players who believe that the stars shouldn't have been playing so close to the start of a World Cup.

Halfpenny damaged his ACL in a non-contact injury, whilst Webb has been ruled out with a foot injury, with doctors still examining his knee after the horrific looking injury.

Phillips and Walker called-up

Both injured players would have been automatic selections in Gatland's first choice team and are huge losses, but it opens up an opportunity for more players to flourish on the biggest stage.

Veteran Mike Phillips will replace Webb, whilst Eli Walker takes Halfpenny's spot in the 31-man squad.

Phillips is heading to his third World Cup, with 94 international caps to his name, and may even leapfrog the other two scrum-halves to start in the big games thanks to his wealth of experience.

Walker, meanwhile, is extremely raw yet has shown in his relatively short career so far with the Ospreys that he knows where the try line is, and he can add spark to any backline.

Williams questions Halfpenny inclusion

Wales Rugby legend Shane Williams feels it was the wrong decision to have Halfpenny play so close to the start of the tournament owing to his importance in the side.

Williams claims the loss of Halfpenny, "is just a massive kick in the teeth and Wales is in mourning."

The full-back's ability with the boot from long range has been a huge part of the Welsh game-plan and will now have to be shelved.

The Toulon player can also create something from nothing as he has shown at club level, and also on one of the biggest stages in world sport when he was a key component in the British and Irish Lions victory in Australia two summer's ago.

Further World Cup squad replacements

Since all of the World Cup squads were originally announced, there have been a couple of changes.

For the USA, Matt Trouville has replaced Scott LaValla, who picked up an injury whilst training.

Simone Favaro has been called up to the Italian squad as a replacement for Angelo Esposito, whilst Juan Pablo Orlandi is Argentina's new prop, replacing Matias Diaz in the 31-man squad.

Tonga have finally announced the 31st player in their squad, after originally naming just 30. Lock Uili Kolo'ofai joins the squad who begin their World Cup campaign against Georgia on the second day of the tournament.