Samoa 25-16 USA: Samoans start World Cup strongly with impressive opening win

The crowd in Brighton were treated to another brilliant Rugby World Cup game on Sunday, with the Samoans coming out on top against their American counterparts 25-16.

Tries in either half by Tim Nanai-Williams and Ofisa Treviranus were the catalyst for Samoa's win, with Tusi Pisi impressing with the boot.

For America, there were glimpses of brilliance from their back-line, yet it didn't prove to be enough and they leave Brighton with a tough task ahead to qualify for the knockout stages.

Nanai-Williams inspires Pacific Islanders

Samoa were pragmatic in the opening half, winning the breakdown battle against a fired up American side.

Despite a few error-strewn kicks, Stephen Betham's side got themselves into strong positions off the back of breaks from the likes of Jack Lam.

The strong start soon turned into points, thanks to a pair of penalties from Pisi after American infringements at the ruck.

Samoa soon had their first try, when a Pisi kick was collected by the mesmeric Nanai-Williams who dived over to give his side an 11-point lead inside half an hour.

The Americans then fought back, first via a penalty from AJ MacGinty, which was followed up by what will be one of the tries of the tournament. Saracens' Chris Wyles finished off an excellent effort after an 80-metre break from the USA backs.

Treviranus leads by example

After being on top for much of the first half, a three point lead was probably not doing Samoa justice, and they went about extending the point margin soon after the break.

First Pisi added another penalty, and then the captain Treviranus crashed over after Alesana Tuilagi dived on a loose ball in the American 22.

Replacement fly-half Michael Stanley added another three points for the Samoans, but yet again the Americans fought back.

After a second MacGinty penalty, replacement prop Chris Baumann went over the line from close range to bring the USA within nine points.

There was no further fightback though, as the Samoans held on to join Japan at the top of Pool B after their extraordinary win over South Africa at the same venue on Saturday.