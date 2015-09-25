Canada - Italy: 2015 Rugby World Cup match preview

After both sides lost their opening Rugby World Cup fixtures, the enormity of this match is clear to both countries, with a second defeat all but ending their hopes of qualification.

Italy came unstuck against France at Twickenham last Saturday, losing 32-10 in what was a poor performance from Jacques Brunel, which they will hoping to turn around in Leeds.

This is the first of two games Elland Road is hosting, with Canada arriving up North on the back of a 50-7 defeat against Ireland in Cardiff last Saturday.

Parisse again missing for Italians

Italy's star man Sergio Parisse is again on the sidelines for Italy, missing out through injruy, although the back-rower says he will do all he can to be fit for the pool game against Ireland.

Hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini again leads the side in Parisse's absence, where he is joined by a pair of new props in Michele Rizzo and Lorenzo Cittadini who come in for Martin Castrogiovanni and Matias Aguero who drop to the bench.

There are also two changes in the centres, where Gonzalo Garcia and Tomasso Benvenuti come in for Michele Campagnaro and Andrea Masi, with the latter out for six months after suffering an achillies injury in Italy's opener.

Substitute Mauro Bergamasco, could equal a record set by Samoan legend Brian Lima, if he enters the pitch, meaning he will have played at five different Rugby World Cups.

Ardron returns in huge boost for Canucks'

Unlike their opponents who still have their captain missing through injury, Canada have been given a huge boost with the return to fitness of skipper Tyler Ardron, who returns to the starting lineup after missing the game againgst Ireland.

Ardron is one of six new faces in head coach Kieran Crowley's starting XV, which includes a pair of brothers - Jamie and Phil Mackenzie, who will be playing together for the first time in a Rugby World Cup.

Also starting for the first time in the competition are flanker Nanyak Dala, centre Connor Braid and London Irish forward Jebb Sinclair, who impressed from the bench in Cardiff.

How the teams line up

Canada: 1 Hubert Buydens, 2 Ray Barkwill, 3 Doug Wooldridge

4 Jebb Sinclair, 5 Jamie Cudmore

6 Nanyak Dala, 7 John Moonlight, 8 Tyler Ardron (c)

9 Jamie Mackenzie, 10 Nathan Hirayama

11 DTH Van Der Merwe, 12 Connor Braid, 13 Ciaran Hearn, 14 Phil Mackenzie, 15 Matt Evans

Replacements: 16 Aaron Carpenter, 17 Djustice Sears-Duru, 18 Andrew Tiedemann, 19 Evan Olmstead, 20 Kyle Gilmour, 21 Phil Mack, 22 Conor Trainor, 23 Harry Jones

Italy: 1 Michele Rizzo, 2 Leonardo Ghiraldini (c), 3 Lorenzo Cittadini

4 Quintin Geldenhuys, 5 Josh Furno

6 Alessandro Zanni, 7 Francesco Minto, 8 Samuela Vunisa

9 Edoardo Gori, 10 Tommaso Allan

11 Giovanbattista Venditti, 12 Gonzalo Garcia, 13 Tommaso Benvenuti, 14 Leonardo Sarto, 15 Luke McLean

Replacements: 16 Davide Giazzon, 17 Matias Aguero, 18 Martin Castrogiovanni, 19 Marco Fuser, 20 Mauro Bergamasco, 21 Guglielmo Palazzani, 22 Carlo Canna, 23 Michele Campagnaro