Argentina - Tonga: 2015 Rugby World Cup match preview

Tonga's bonus point victory over Namibia on Tuesday, has set up a barn-storming matchup in Leicester, where the Pacific Islanders take on Argentina.

The winners of this game will be in the driving seat to qualify for the quarter-finals, although the Pumas do have the easier final game, with the Tongans having to take on an already-qualified All Blacks side.

The first Rugby World Cup game at the Leicester City Stadium looks set to be one of the games of the tournament, where two contrasting rugby styles set to go head-to-head, with an incredible prize on the line.

Hourcade makes raft of changes ahead of huge clash

Somewhat surprisingly, Daniel Hourcade has made seven changes to his starting XV which saw off Georgia with a brilliant performance at Kingsholm in their previous fixture.

Up front, Guido Petti (lock), Pablo Matera (flanker) and Leonardo Senatore (No.8) return to the side after starting against New Zealand in their opening game. Also, prop forward Ramiro Herrara steps into the starting lineup, in place of Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro.

In the backs, Martin Landajo gets his first start of the tournament at scrum-half in place of Tomas Cubelli, with the two having shared this position for the last couple of years.

There is also a completely new centre partnership with Jeronimo De La Fuente and Matias Moroni starting a Test match together for the first time, after replacing Marcelo Bosch and Juan-Martin Hernandez.

Latu returns as one of six changes

After getting back on track with their impressive win over Namibia during the week, Tongan coach Mana Otai has the luxury to recall captain Nili Latu to his starting lineup.

Latu missed the Namibian clash through injury, and returns in place of Jack Ram, who put in a man-of-the-match performance midweek, yet misses out due to a hand injury.

Halani Aulika and Elvis Taione return to the front row, whilst Tukulua Lokotui steps into the second row after Hale T-Pole was ruled out after injuring his ankle against Namibia.

In the backs, Kurt Morath starts at fly-half in place of Latiume Fosita, whilst Fetu'u Vainikolo has overcome a hamstring issue to start in place of David Halaifonua.

Elsewhere the side remains the same, with two try hero against Namibia, Telusa Veainu keeping his place on the wing, whilst Sione Kalamafoni has proved his fitness to start in the back-row.

How the sides line up

Argentina: 1. Marcos Ayerza, 2. Agustin Creevy, 3. Ramiro Herrera

4. Guido Petti, 5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Pablo Matera, 7. Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8. Leonardo Senatore

9. Martin Landajo, 10. Nicolas Sanchez

11. Juan Imhoff, 12. Jeronimo De La Fuente, 13. Matias Moroni, 14. Santiago Cordero, 15. Joaquin Tuculet



Replacements: 16. Julian Montoya, 17. Lucas Noguera, 18. Juan Pablo Orlandi, 19. Matias Alemanno, 20. Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21. Tomas Cubelli, 22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23. Horacio Agulla

Tonga: 1. Soane Tonga'uiha, 2. Elvis Taione, 3. Halani 'Aulika

4. Tukulua Lokotui, 5. Joseph Tuineau

6. Sione Kalamafoni, 7. Nili Latu , 8. Viliami Ma'afu

9. Sonatane Takulua, 10. Kurt Morath

11. Fetu'u Vainikolo, 12. Sione Piukala, 13. Siale Piutau, 14. Telusa Veainu, 15. Vungakoto Lilo

Replacements: 16. Aleki Lutui, 17. Sona Taumalolo, 18. Sila Puafisi, 19. Sitiveni Mafi, 20. Opeti Fonua, 21. Samisoni Fisilau, 22. Latiume Fosita, 23. David Halaifonua