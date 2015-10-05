Fiji - Uruguay: 2015 Rugby World Cup match preview

Fiji and Uruguay meet in Milton Keynes on Tuesday evening, with pride on the line after facing the toughest of tough schedules at the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

Having to face Wales, England and Australia in the group stage all but ended these two sides tournaments before they had even started, with little hope of making their mark on the competition.

Fiji though, have been terrific in their first three matchups against higher ranked opponents, running all three sides close, which included matches against Wales and England in each of their national stadiums.

The South Americans were seen as whipping boys, and although their opening two scorelines have not been pretty, they've been extremely hard to break down at times, and have stood tall against the most impossible of groups.

Nadolo returns as Fijians look to lay down a marker

Fiji have been one of the best sides to watch at this tournament, proving extremely tough opponents for their more wealthy opponents, and will hoping to finish their World Cup with the win their play has deserved.

Barnstorming winger Nemani Nadolo returns from suspension to start on the wing, opposite Asaeli Tikoirotuma who starred in the defeat against Wales.

24-year-old Ben Volavola is given his fourth-straight start at fly-half, with the experience he has gained at this tournament certain to do him well for future tournaments.

Leone Nakarawa is another ever-present who has been mightily impressive in the first three games, where he is joined in the pack by skipper Akapusi Qera and returning number eight Sakiusa Matadigo.

Kini Murimurivalu gets his first start at full-back in place of Metuisela Talebula, with Lepani Botia continuing in the 12 jersey after going toe-to-toe with Jamie Roberts in Cardiff last week.

Lemoine makes six changes ahead of tournament-defining game

For the 19th ranked side in the world, having to face four of the top nine sides in the world was always going to be tough.

After defeats to Wales and Australia, Uruguay have two matches remaining against Fiji and England, and are still looking to score their first try of the competition.

Santiago Vilaseca continues to skipper the side from the second-row, whilst Matias Beer will hope to continue making an impact from the openside flanker spot.

Scrum-half Agustin Ormaechea has been a tough opponent in his first two matches, and is joined in the half-backs by Alejo Duran who came off the bench in their last fixture at Villa Park.

How the sides line up

Fiji: 1. Campese Ma'afu, 2. Sunia Koto, 3. Leroy Atalifo

4. Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 7. Akapusi Qera (captain), 8. Sakiusa Matadigo

9. Nemia Kenatale, 10. Ben Volavola

11. Nemani Nadolo, 12. Lepani Botia, 13. Vereniki Goneva, 14. Asaeli Tikoirotuma, 15. Kini Murimurivalu

Replacements: 16. Viliame Veikoso, 17. Peni Ravai, 18. Taniela Koroi, 19. Tevita Cavubati, 20. Netani Talei, 21. Henry Seniloli, 22. Josh Matavesi, 23. Timoci Nagusa

Uruguay: 1. Alejo Corral, 2. Carlos Arboleya, 3. Mario Sagario

4. Santiago Vilaseca (captain), 5. Jorge Zerbino

6. Juan Manuel Gaminara, 7. Matias Beer, 8. Alejandro Nieto

9. Agustin Ormaechea, 10. Alejo Duran

11. Rodrigo Silva, 12. Andres Vilaseca, 13. Joaquin Prada, 14. Santiago Gibernau, 15. Gaston Mieres

Replacements: 16. German Kessler, 17. Oscar Duran, 18. Mateo Sanguinetti, 19. Mathias Palomeque, 20. Franco Lamanna, 21. Juan De Freitas, 22. Jeronimo Etcheverry, 23. Francisco Bulanti