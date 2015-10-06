Namibia - Georgia: 2015 Rugby World Cup match preview

Georgia head to Exeter to face Namibia on Wednesday evening, with a win all but confirming their automatic qualification for the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Teams who finish third in their pool give them four years without worrying about qualification, allowing them to introduce youngsters earlier which can be crucial to the development of tier two nations.

For Namibia, a World Cup win has still evaded their grasp, and with a match against Argentina to finish their tournament, they will see this Georgian game as the last real chance of victory.

Lelos back at full strength for Sandy Park encounter

After resting a number of players for the game against New Zealand, Milton Haig has made ten changes to his side who are targetting their second win at this World Cup.

Mamuka Gorgodze remains as captain where he will break the record for most World Cup starts for his country, and he is joined in a bruising-looking back-row by Giorgi Tkhilaishvili and Viktor Kolelishvili.

The youngest player in World Cup history, scrum-half Vasil Lobzhanidze returns to the starting lineup, alongside veteran full-back Merab Kvirikashvili.

Redelinghuys becomes first Namibian half-centurion

Prop, Johnny Redelinghuys will become the first Namibian in history to have played in 50 Test matches when he starts at Sandy Park on Wednesday.

Substitutes Wian Conradie and Heinrich Smit will make their World Cup debuts if they join from the bench, whilst Exeter's Chrysander Botha gets the second chance to impress on his home turf.

Jacques Burger captains the side once more, whilst free-agent second-row forward Tijuee Uanivi will be looking to continue his excellent start to the tournament where he has caught the eye of a number of European clubs.

Phil Davies has named a practically full-strength side, which includes half-backs Eugene Jantjes and Thenus Kotze, as well as stand-out number eight Renaldo Bothma.

How the sides line up:

Georgia:

1. Mikheil Nariashvili, 2. Jaba Bregvadze, 3. Davit Zirakashvili

4. Giorgi Nemsadze, 5. Konstantine Mikautadze

6. Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 7. Viktor Kolelishvili, 8. Mamuka Gorgodze (captain)

9. Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10. Lasha Malaguradze

11. Alexander Todua, 12. Merab Sharikadze, 13. Davit Kacharava, 14. Tamaz Mchedlidze, 15. Merab Kvirikashvili

Replacements: 16. Shalva Mamukashvili, 17. Karlen Asieshvili, 18. Anton Peikrishvili, 19. Levan Datunashvili, 20. Lasha Lomidze, 21. Giorgi Begadze, 22. Giorgi Aptsiauri, 23. Beka Tsiklauri

Namibia:

1. Johnny Redelinghuys, 2. Torsten Van Jaarsveld, 3. Raoul Larson

4. PJ Van Lill, 5. Tijuee Uanivi

6. Jacques Burger (captain), 7. Tinus Du Plessis, 8. Renaldo Bothma

9. Eugene Jantjes, 10. Theuns Kotze

11. Russel Van Wyk, 12. Darryl De La Harpe, 13. Danie Van Wyk, 14. David Philander, 15. Chrysander Botha

Replacements: 16. Louis van der Westhuizen, 17. Jaco Engels, 18. Johannes Coetzee, 19. Wian Conradie, 20. Rohan Kitsoff, 21. Johan Tromp, 22. Damian Stevens, 23. Heinrich Smit