Can Michael Cheika complete turnaround for Wallabies?

It was October 22nd last year when then head coach of Rugby Australia, Ewen McKenzie left his post after a shock resignation, following a one-point loss to this weekend's opponents, New Zealand. Since then Michael Cheika has corrected, steered and guided the ship out of murky waters.

Just over a year to the day, on Saturday, Cheika will lead The Wallabies into the Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham versus their fierce antipodean rivals. But can the Sydney-born, 48 year-old complete the team's remarkable transformation and lead his countrymen into lifting The William Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time since 1999.

To do so, he will have to de-throne the reigning champions The All Blacks. A side who were most peoples' pre-tournament favourites but if were to be successful this weekend, would be the first nation to retain the trophy. The task is mighty for Cheika.

History on Australia's side

For Australia however, the omens are good. When the hosts lost to England in their own back yard at The Telstra Dome (now Etihad Stadium) in Melbourne, in 2003 - courtesy of Jonny Wilkinson's infamous last-gasp drop goal (below) - England also had come back from adversity to win the Six Nations Gland Slam earlier that year. Momentum, which carried on into the World Cup and their eventual success.