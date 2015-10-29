Can Michael Cheika complete turnaround for Wallabies?

It was October 22nd last year when then head coach of Rugby Australia, Ewen McKenzie left his post after a shock resignation, following a one-point loss to this weekend's opponents, New Zealand. Since then Michael Cheika has corrected, steered and guided the ship out of murky waters.

Just over a year to the day, on Saturday, Cheika will lead The Wallabies into the Rugby World Cup Final at Twickenham versus their fierce antipodean rivals. But can the Sydney-born, 48 year-old complete the team's remarkable transformation and lead his countrymen into lifting The William Webb Ellis Trophy for the first time since 1999.

To do so, he will have to de-throne the reigning champions The All Blacks. A side who were most peoples' pre-tournament favourites but if were to be successful this weekend, would be the first nation to retain the trophy. The task is mighty for Cheika.

History on Australia's side

For Australia however, the omens are good. When the hosts lost to England in their own back yard at The Telstra Dome (now Etihad Stadium) in Melbourne, in 2003 - courtesy of Jonny Wilkinson's infamous last-gasp drop goal (below) - England also had come back from adversity to win the Six Nations Gland Slam earlier that year. Momentum, which carried on into the World Cup and their eventual success.

Cheika himself has won club rugby's most prestigious trophy, after guiding Leinster to The Heineken Cup in 2009. He also took charge of The New South Wales Waratahs in 2012 and within two seasons, led the club to their inaugural Super Rugby crown.

It is worth noting also, that The Wallabies have produced an unwanted stat for England. Australia will have played at Twickenham five weekends in a row this Saturday, and are unbeaten on English rugby's hallowed turf in South-West London. This particular corner of the host nation has served Australia well this World Cup. In fact Cheika may see his side's adopted home these past weeks, as home field advantage.

Cheika has made personnel changes

Cheika's career for the men in green and gold began inauspiciously, losing to France, Ireland and then England, with Australia seemingly in disarray. The decision was then made to sack forward coach Andrew Blades. Cheika then appointed former Argentine international Mario Ledesma from his former Waratah coaching staff.

He also brought in ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham and former centre Nathan Grey as defence coach - both of whom were members of the victorious Wallaby side of 1999 . All three facets of his backroom staff have been evidenced in this tournament, to Michael Cheika huge credit. In particular with Grey, after Australia's phenomenal defensive display versus Wales in their decisive pool match.

Centre battle versus All Blacks

Unsurprisingly for two such mammoth packs, a pitched battled is likely to take place with the centres. Conrad Smith and Ma' Nonu will continue as The All Blacks' formidable partnership.

Equally so, David Pocock and Michael Hooper will need to work in tandem to curb the threat of Nehe Milner-Skudder and Julian Savea. But the attacking threat will not be in black alone. Adam Ashley-Cooper continues to be one of Australia's aces in the hole.

Australian 'X' factor?

Perhaps though, Australia's 'X' factor lies in Toulon full-back Drew Mitchell. In a tense an error-strewn semi-final versus Argentina last weekend, with the game on a knife-edge, Mitchell's mazy run almost the length of the field, led to Ashley-Cooper's decisive, pressure-relieving hat-trick score. Both men are tied on four tries apiece in this World Cup.

All Black swan songs?

Michael Cheika is not only up against raw power and pace in the New Zealand pack, but sentiment as well. For the All Blacks, retaining the trophy would be a sweet swan song for many of their current XV. Dan Carter is already hanging up his international boots after Saturday's final, as too are and Nonu and Kevin Mealamu.

But many have also suggested that captain Ritchie McCaw may also call time on his career. After a 145+ cap, 14 year-spanning career for his country (a cap-holding record no-less) Steve Hansen has claimed his current captain is his country's finest in rugby history. To lift the Webb Ellis Trophy for the second successive time for McCaw, would surely be a fitting send-off.

McCaw has said he will make a decision on his career after the final versus Australia, but many corners of the media are already preparing his test career obituary.

Australia's resurgence in form has been triumphant. Nevertheless, to beat Steve Hansen's men will require a superhuman effort from The Wallabies. For Michael Cheika though, after bringing this Wallaby side back from the brink, it may not be an insurmountable feat. Which for Cheika would be a crowing glory to cap 12 months in charge.