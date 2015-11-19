New Zealand captain Richie McCaw retires from rugby

The most capped international rugby player of all time, Richie McCaw has retired from the sport after becoming the first captain to lift the Rugby World Cup twice.

The Kiwi legend turned down a knighthood following the 2011 World Cup victory on New Zealand soil, telling John Key, the Prime Minister, that the time wasn't right.

McCaw fought through injuries to retain his place in the All Blacks side, before skippering them to the 2015 trophy after a scinitilating final win over Australia at Twickenham.

The flanker was true icon of the sport, winning over 90% of his 148 Test matches, whilst winning the World Player of the Year award on three occasions in 2006, 2009 and 2010.

Iconic leader

Staggeringly, McCaw has captained New Zealand 111 times, after taking over from Reuben Thorne.

After a disappointing 2007 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France in Cardiff, the All Blacks have gone on to win the next two World Cup's giving McCaw legendary status.

Alongside the two World Cup trophies, McCaw has also won three Rugby Championships, 10 Bledisloe Cup's and four Tri Nations as his country's skipper.

He also enjoyed a glittering club career, playing 145 Super Rugby games for the Crusaders, winning the tournament four times, as well as playing 34 times for ITM Cup side Canterbury.

He only ever lost to four nations in his career - Australia, South Africa, France and England, with the 15 defeats he suffered in his international career a proof of the dominance New Zealand have enjoyed during McCaw's tenure as captain and player.

McCaw praises Lomu during tough time for New Zealand nation

The news of McCaw's retirement came just 24 hours after the sport's most iconic player, Jonah Lomu passed away after health issues.

McCaw said, "Today, I thought about whether it was the right thing to do, but I'm going to be hanging up my boots.

"When I became an All Black he was in the team. To play with him was amazing.

"I remember one of my first games, I climbed off the bus and the mob came towards me and I thought 'this is pretty cool, being an All Black' but they kept going because they only wanted to be near to Jonah.

"There are a lot of people round the world hurting at the loss of a great man."

McCaw a first ballot hall-of-famer

After an incredible career captaining the world's most successful rugby nation, Richie McCaw will rightly go down as one of the sport's true greats.

McCaw's most recent head coach Steve Hansen lauded the career of the retired hero, claiming that McCaw "will go down not only as the greatest All Black of all time, but the greatest captain we have ever had and possibly the greatest player to have ever played the game in the modern era."

McCaw leaves the Kiwi's in good hands, with a number of young flankers ready to battle it out for the previously untouchable seven jersey in the team.

He will now take on a career as a commercial pilot after an incredible time on the pitch becoming the sport's most successful captain of all time.