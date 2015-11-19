England set to appoint Eddie Jones as head coach

Reports in England and South Africa suggest that Eddie Jones is set to leave his role as Stormers head coach, to take the vacant England job.

Following Stuart Lancaster's removal last week, a number of potential candidates have distanced themselves from the role including Warren Gatland and Michael Cheika.

Jones was most recently Japan's head coach during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, where he masterminded the incredible 34-32 victory over South Africa, as well as wins over Samoa and the USA.

Jones brings strong resume

55-year-old Jones is a veteran in the coaching circles, and has been identified as the man to lead England towards the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

His first major role came in 1998 with the Brumbies where he made a huge impression. His three years with the Brumbies saw them as runners-up in 2000, before going on to win the 2001 Super Rugby title after defeating the Sharks in the final.

He then coached Australia for four years, falling just short of winning the 2003 World Cup, with an 20-17 extra-time defeat to Sir Clive Woodward's England.

He spent time with Saracens on a consultancy basis, before becoming assistant head coach to Jake White with South Africa in 2007. As a technical advisor, the Springboks won the World Cup under White and Jones after beating England in the Paris final.

Following another short spell with Saracens, Jones headed for Japan to take over as coach of Suntory Sungoliath. He guided the Tokyo-based club to back-to-back All Japan Championship wins, as well as Top League title in 2012.

Following three years in Japanese club rugby, Jones then became national head coach, taking over from Sir John Kirwan. His first three years in the role came with little success, before he headed for English shores to lead the Brave Blossoms in the World Cup.

His team were the biggest surprise of the tournament, playing some excellent rugby on the way to three group stage victories, unfortunately becoming the first nation to do so whilst missing out on a quarter-final spot.

Jones to make big changes

After Lancaster's dismissal, many felt that the rest of the coaching staff were fortunate not to be removed at the time. If reports are correct, he will have free reign when it comes to selecting his backroom staff, with Andy Farrell, Graham Rowntree and Mike Catt currently holding the posts.

Steve Borthwick, who worked under Jones with Japan, is a candidate to take Rowntree's job as forwards coach, with Borthwick's new club Bristol admitting that they're prepared for an approach. Attack and defence coach spots will still be up for conversation, with Catt and Farrell clearly falling short during the World Cup debacle.

Jones is set to be England's first ever overseas head coach, with the RFU's chief executive Ian Ritchie fully aware that he cannot make a mistake with this coaching decision after the World Cup failure.