Champions Cup week 2 review: English clubs go six from six to take control in Europe

After a strong start in week one of the new European club rugby season, English teams continued to be the cream of the crop, with six wins from six on the second weekend of Champions Cup competition.

Having watched Irish and French clubs win Europe's biggest prize over the past seven seasons, the Aviva Premiership clubs have really stepped it up so far this year with some dominant performances.

Wasps and Saracens continue to lead the way, with both sides having claimed two wins from two against some of Europe's best teams.

After the Rugby World Cup failure, new head coach Eddie Jones will be thrilled to see a number of potential England stars putting in fine performances on the European stage.

Wasps take apart triple champions Toulon

Following their win away at Leinster last weekend, Wasps added the scalp of Toulon at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday to make it two from two in Pool 5.

Dai Young's side flew out of the traps with two tries in the opening ten minutes through Nathan Hughes and Ruaridh Jackson in front of a raucous home crowd.

Hughes, who is eligible to play for England, continued his incredible start to the season in the dismantling of Toulon who never really got a foothold in the game.

Frank Halai extended the lead with Wasps third try, before Hughes finished off the scoring with the bonus point try, giving the Midlands-based club a 32-6 win over three-times champions Toulon.

Saracens outgun Ulster to take control of Pool 1

Owen Farrell starred as Saracens grabbed their second win of the Champions Cup, with a resounding 27-9 victory away at Ulster.

In what used to be one of the most difficult away games, Sarries were up against it early on, as Paddy Jackson kicked Ulster into an early lead, whilst Farrell was squandering numerous chances from the tee.

Just before the break, Sarries broked through for their first try, with Farrell throwing a beautfiul long pass to Alex Goode who drew the man before passing to Chris Myles who flew over for the first five-pointer of the game.

Trailing by four at half-time, Saracens took the lead for the first time in the match when a chip fell into the hands of Duncan Taylor who threw a delicious offload to Goode who went over under the posts.

Taylor scored the third try after a break from Farrell, with Billy Vunipola adding the bonus point try late on to record five match points.

Ford strikes late to open Bath's account

With Leinster coming into the game on the back of a humbling home defeat against Wasps, they knew nothing less than a win would keep their hopes of qualification alive barring something miraculous.

They travelled to The Rec to take on a Bath side who saw their opening fixture at Toulon postponed, with Mike Ford's side desperate to get a home win to open their account.

Despite playing much of the attacking rugby in the opening half, Bath only had a 6-3 lead going into the break, with Jonny Sexton slotting one penalty to George Ford's two.

Bath then looked to have taken control of the game, with their domination at the scrum paying off, with the award of a penalty try.

The Irish province fought back though, with substitute Josh van der Flier crashing over to draw the sides level with five minutes remaining.

With a draw looking likely, Bath managed to eek out one final penalty, with Ford nailing the kick from wide out to give his side a crucial 19-16 victory, with Leinster looking down the barrel after two losses.

Tigers, Saints & Chiefs make it 6 from 6 with solid wins

The other three Premiership sides also grabbed round two victories to give their qualification hopes a boost.

Telusa Veainu has continued his brilliant start at Leicester Tigers, with a brace of tries in their bonus point victory over Benetton Treviso. Alongside a penalty try, Peter Betham and Greg Bateman added five-pointers in Leicester's 36-3 win on the road.

Exeter Chiefs also grabbed a bonus point in their 34-19 home win against Bordeaux-Begles. Olly Woodburn scored two tries, with Ian Whitten and Moray Low also crossing, with the visitors scoring three tries of their own through Nans Ducuing, Julien Rey and Yann Lesgourgues.

The Northampton Saints made it two wins from two with a 26-15 victory away at the Pro12 champions, Glasgow Warriors. Ahsee Tuala scored twice, alongside George Pisi's try, with Peter Horne and Josh Strauss crossing for the home side.

Clermont and Racing open accounts with four-try wins

After having their matches postponed on the opening weekend, a pair of tournament favourites got their Champions Cup campaigns underway with bonus point wins.

Clermont held off a feisty Ospreys side to win 34-29 at the Stade Marcel Michellin. The Clermont backs showed flashes of brilliance in an otherwise below-par performance for the hosts, with Englishman David Strettle scoring two scintilating tries and centre's Wesley Fofana and Aurelien Rougerie also registering scores. The Ospreys collected two match points after scoring four tries of their own, and losing with the seven points allowance.

Racing 92 also overcame Welsh opposition, winning 29-12 away at the Scarlets on the back of a complete first-half performance. Maxime Machenaud, Joe Rokocoko, Chris Masoe and Marc Andreu each scored tries in the opening 40 which gave Racing the perfect start to their European campaign, whilst sending the Scarlets to their second-straight defeat.

In an all-French affair, Toulouse got back on track with a hard-fought 24-18 victory over competition-debutants Oyonnax. Timoci Matanavou, Maxime Medard and Gael Fickou crossed for Toulouse, who overcame a half-time deficit to claim victory.