Eddie Jones announces first England squad for upcoming Six Nations

England's new rugby union coach, Eddie Jones, has announced his first squad for the upcoming Six Nations Championship.

Jones has drafted in seven uncapped players to the 33-man squad, including highly-touted Saracens forward Maro Itoje.

George Ford and Owen Farrell have been selected as the two fly-halves with Danny Cipriani missing out ahead of the Six Nations, where England kick-off against Scotland on Saturday 6th February at Murrayfield.

Young guns spark new era under 'Fast Eddie'

After the horrendous showing at their home World Cup, England are now at the beginning of a new era which will be led by Jones and his new coaching staff.

Potential debutants throughout the Six Nations, Itoje, Jack Clifford and Paul Hill have all come through recent under-20 World Cup's with England, with Jones showing a real penchant for selecting players on ability and not experience.

Maro Itoje is one of seven uncapped members in England's Six Nations squad (image via: telegraph)

Amongst the other new faces in the squad are centre's Elliot Daly and Ollie Devoto as well as Sale forward Josh Beaumont and Exeter centre Sam Hill.

Ten players have dropped out of the squad since the World Cup including Ben Morgan, Tom Wood and Tom Youngs.

Youngs is possibly the biggest shock omission, with Jones instead chosing to go with Dylan Hartley, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jamie George as his three hookers.

Jones wants England to be 'best in the world'

The new look squad is glaringly different to the one which went to the World Cup, with Jones making his mark early on.

With a four-year contract in place, Jones knows that developing this side into one that can compete at the 2019 World Cup is his biggest task at hand.

Throughout the four-year period up to then he must mould a group of winners and leaders who know what it takes to beat the best team's.

Jones said: "We see these players growing into England players of the future and developing into a side who can be the best in the world.

"I am really excited about working with England and, together with Steve Borthwick and Paul Gustard we hope to build a team that will reflect the level of talent that exists within the English game."

Squad in full:

Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Jack Clifford (Harlequins), Jamie George (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Matt Kvesic (Gloucester Rugby) , Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Henry Thomas (Bath Rugby), Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Mako Vunipola (Saracens).



Backs: Chris Ashton (Saracens), Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Ollie Devoto (Bath Rugby), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Bath Rugby), Alex Goode (Saracens), Sam Hill (Exeter Chiefs), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

*Dave Ewers, Kieran Brookes, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade have been ruled out through injury, with injury replacements selected in their place.