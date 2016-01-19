Champions Cup: Round five review

Round five of the Champions Cup saw three teams guarantee themselves home quarter-finals after grabbing bonus point victories.

With each side still facing one pool game, Saracens and Leicester and Racing 92 have already confirmed their spots at the top of their subsequent pools.

The scrap for the five remaining quarter-final spots will come down to the final weekend of competition which takes place this upcoming Satutday and Sunday. There are still plenty of teams still within a shout of qualifying, whilst the winners of pool's five and two are still yet to be decided.

Pool 1: Saracens cement top spot after fifth straight win

Saracens were the first side to book their place in the quarter-finals after defeating Ulster on Saturday. The 33-17 victory came on the back of another brilliant performance from the competition's best fly-half Owen Farrell.

Sarries secured the bonus point win thanks to tries from Duncan Taylor, Maro Itoje, Schalk Brits and Billy Vunipola, with Farrell adding 13 points from the boot.

Elsewhere, Oyonnax picked up their first ever win in the premier European competition, with a four-try stuffing of fellow French outfit, Toulouse.

Neither side are in with a shout of the knockout stages, but that didn't stop Oyonnax claiming the 32-14 victory thanks to tries from Silvere Tian, Eamonn Sheridan, Uwa Tawalo and Fabien Cibray. Toulouse have endured a shocking pool stage so far and were handed their fourth defeat despite a brace of tries from Gillian Galan.

Pool 2: Ospreys set up dramatic finale after toppling Clermont

The race for qualification from pool 2 will come down to the final day, thanks to the Ospreys come-from-behind victory over Clermont Auvergne at the Liberty Stadium.

Trailing 13-6 at the break, the Welsh outfit scored 15 unanswered points in the second-half thanks to substitute Sam Davies to sink their French opponents. The victory means that if the Ospreys can defeat Exeter in the final pool game, they will top the pool and qualify for the knockout stages.

Sam Davies celebrates the Ospreys victory over Clermont (image: rugbyrama.fr)

The Exeter Chiefs missed out on the opportunity to stay in touch with the top two in the pool after resting many starters before losing 34-27 to Bordeaux-Begles. In a pulsating affair, Bordeaux eventually came out on top after scoring five tries against their Premiership opponents.

Adam Ashley-Cooper, Blair Connor, Louis Madaule, Benat Auzqui and Marco Tauleigne all crossed for scores to give Bordeaux a glimmer of hope ahead of their final game against Clermont on matchday six.

Pool 3: Racing confirm top spot after demolishing Scarlets

French side, Racing 92, continued their outstanding form with a 64-14 home win against a sorry Scarlets side. After leading 38-0 at the break, the result was never in doubt for the eight try Racing side.

Casey Laulala scored a hat-trick of tries, with wingers Juan Imhoff and Louis Dupichot also crossing in the demolition job. Ahead of their final group game away in Glasgow, Racing are already confirmed at the top of the pool and have a points differential of +121 from their five games.

Northampton Saints kept alive their hopes of qualification with a last-gasp victory at home to the Glasgow Warriors. Trailing in the final moments, Harry Mallinder crossed for a dramatic score to give Northampton the 19-15 victory, meaning a win in their final game away at the Scarlets will likely see them qualify for the quarter-finals.

Pool 4: Leicester make it five-from-five after six-try mauling of Treviso

Leicester confirmed their passage through to the quarter-finals with a comprehensive 47-7 home win against Benneton Treviso. The Tigers scored six tries in the romp, with the return of Manu Tuilagi sparking things early on. Adam Thompstone, Vereniki Goneva, Freddie Burns, Ben Youngs, Michael Fitzgerald and Laurence Pearce each scored tries for the rampant Tigers.

Stade Francais' hopes of a knockout place were dented after they suffered a 26-13 defeat at Munster. A week after trouncing the Irish province, Stade came unstuck against a determined Munster side who scored four tries through Simon Zebo, Keith Earls, Mike Sherry and CJ Stander.

Pool 5: Mitchell snatches victory for Toulon to propel them past Wasps into top spot

Toulon's unbeaten home record in European remains intact after an enthralling 15-11 victory over Wasps. It looked as though the English side would take control of the pool when Guy Thompson crossed for a try with ten minutes remaining to silence the Stade Felix Mayol crowd.

It seemed as though Wasps had done enough to become the first side to win away at Toulon in Europe, but then the three-time champions came to life in the final moments and began to attack the Wasps line. With 80 minutes on the clock, one mistake would have seen the English side prevail, but Toulon managed to keep hold of the pill with some great ball retention before the ball was thrown wide by Ma'a Nonu, with Drew Mitchell cutting the perfect line to cross for the winning try.

The win saw Toulon move one point clear of Wasps at the top of the pool, with each side facing already-knocked out sides in their final pool matches.

Wasps will host a Leinster side who look to be enjoying their rugby again after a horror spell at the start of the season, and are coming off the back of a 25-11 home win against Bath.

Toulon, meanwhile will head to Bath, where a bonus point victory will confirm their position at the head of pool 5, whilst any other result may allow Wasps to pinch the top spot.