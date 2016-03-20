Super Rugby 2016: Week 4 round-up - Jaguares defeated in first match on Argentinian soil

The fourth week of action in the 2016 Super Rugby season, saw the competition break yet more new ground, when Argentinan franchise, the Jaguares, hosted their first game on home soil.

The match at the Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires was played in front of a sell-out crowd, yet unfortunately the home side could not hold on for victory.

Chiefs grind out thrilling victory

With a raucous home crowd, the Jaguares wanted to put on a show for their fans and they certainly managed to do so.

Their 30-26 defeat to the Chiefs was one of the most entertaining matches of the season so far, with the sides exchanging the lead late on.

The visiting Kiwi side had looked in control at 24-13 thanks to tries from the back three; Damian McKenzie, James Lowe and Sam McNicol, but the home side then roared back into contention.

Aaron Cruden celebrates with try-scorer Damian McKenzie (image via: odt.co.nz)

With less than ten minutes left on the clock, Argentinian scrum-half Martin Landajo crossed for his third try of the season to bring the Jauares within two points of their opponents. Then, straight from the kickoff, some delicious handling from the Jaguares set away Matias Moroni for a glorious 30 metre try, as they took over the lead.

That forced the Chiefs to throw it about, and it paid off, with Brad Weber going over for the match-winner after some exqusitie interplay involving Lowe, Aaron Cruden and Weber. McKenzie knocked over the conversion to give the Chiefs a 30-26 win.

Rebels gain only Australian victory, as Brumbies lose in Newlands

It was a poor weekend for the five Australian teams, with only the Rebels coming out victorious. Their 35-9 win over the Sunwolves came thanks to tries from Jordy Reid, Ben Meehan, Tom English and Sean McMahon to leave their Japanese opponents without a win this season.

Over in South Africa, the Brumbies winning start to the season came to an end, after were defeated 31-11 by the Stormers at Newlands. The Australian side were only four points down at the break thanks to Henry Speight's excellent try, in a game that had the feel of an international encounter.

After the break though, the Brumbies were overrun by the home side, who took control of the game with the try of Siya Kolisi in the 54th minute. The task then became even tougher for Stephen Larkham's men, when replacement hooker Josh Mann-Rea was given a straight red-card after unloading a series of punches on Stormers substitute Oli Kebble.

The hosts added some gloss to the victory late on with a couple of tries from Dilyn Leyds and Vincent Koch after Kurt Coleman had kept the score ticking over with the boot, handing the Brumbies there first defeat of the campaign.

On Friday, the Waratahs lost at home in Sydney against the Highlanders, in a repeat of last year's semi-final result.

The Highlanders were untouchable for the first 55 minutes, and built what looked-like an unassailable 30-0 lead thanks to a brace of tries from Elliot Dixon, adding to scores from Ryan Tongia and Liam Squire.

Ryan Tongia runs in for his try (image via: planetrugby.com)

The final 20 minutes completely belonged to the home side who nearly pulled off an inspired comeback, following Jed Holloway's hat-trick of tries from the bench.

However, the Highlanders managed to hold off the late Waratah attacks, eventually winning 30-26 in what turned into an incredible matchup.

Just like the Waratahs, the Force were soundly beaten by New Zealand opponents, coming out on the wrong side of a 41-6 scoreline to the Hurricanes.

The game was tight until around the 50th minute, when the Hurricanes bench started to filter onto the field, and they completely dominanted the final half hour.

Ngani Laumape breaks a tackle during the Hurricanes rout of the Force (image via: stuff.co.nz)

The returning skipper, Dane Coles had given the 'Canes a lead in the first-half, but they only really turned on the style in the final quarter, claiming the bonus point win thanks to tries from James Marshall, TJ Perenara, Blade Thomson, Ngani Laumape and Ardie Savea.

In the final Trans-Tasman matchup of the weekend, the Reds and Blues drew 25-25 at Suncorp Stadium. The Queensland based-Reds looked to have done enough to rubber stamp their first victory of the season thanks to tries from Chris Feauai-Sautia, Samu Kerevi and Jake McIntyre.

It wasn't to be though, as the Blues fought back with 14-men to claim the draw after tries of their own through Ihaia West, Bryn Hall and Billy Guyton.

Pietersen misses sitter as Sharks miss out on fourth-straight win, whilst Lions ease past Cheetahs

In the big all-South African clash on Friday evening at Loftus Versfeld, the Sharks missed out on the chance of claiming their fourth straight victory of the season, after drawing 16-16 with the Bulls.

Trailing 13-6 at half-time after Warrick Gelant's try for the Bulls, the Sharks then fought back through a try of their own scored by Willie le Roux, as they went in search of a second-straight away win.

With the sides locked at 16-all, and time expired, referee Glen Jackson awarded the Sharks a penalty inside the Bulls 22', after he had adjudged that a home player had been holding onto the ball on the ground.

Sharks players on the field and on the bench started celebrating wildly, fully expecting what would be a fourth-straight win. That however was not the case, as Joe Pietersen managed to somehow miss the resulting kick, butchering the chance for victory, and leaving each side with two points.

In the other South African clash, the Lions claimed a 39-22 win at home to the Cheetahs, to continue their ascendancy as a force in Super Rugby.

First half tries from Howard Mnisi, Faf de Klerk and Elton Jantjies gave the home side a commanding 24-3 lead at Emirates Airline Park.

Howard Mnisi touches down for his try in the Lions big win (image via: sport24.co.za)

Ruann Ackerman extended the lead after the break, before the Cheetahs fought back with a hat-trick of tries from Sergeal Petersen, Tian Meyer and Jacques du Toit to remove the Lions bonus point.

Corne Fourie crossed for the Lions fifth-try of the match in the final moments to make it three wins from four, and one from one on their home patch.