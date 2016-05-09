England announce World Rugby under-20 Championship squad

England Rugby under-20 head coach Martin Haag has announced his 28-man who will take part in the upcoming World Championship, based in Greater Manchester.

The 12-team tournament which is based at two venues, the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford and the Manchester City Academy Stadium will begin and end in June.

England have a very good track record at the event in recent years, having won the tournament in 2013 and 2014, before losing to New Zealand in last year's final.

Maro Itoje is handed the trophy in 2014 (image via: saracens.com)

This is the first time England will be hosting the event in nine years of the tournament running, and the pressure will be on Haag and his team to repeat the excellent performances seen over the last couple of years.

All 12 Premiership clubs represented in Haag's squad

Each of the Aviva Premiership clubs are represented in the squad, including London Irish's Theo Brophy-Clews and Northampton's Harry Mallinder who have performed well this season.

Others in the squad who have graced the Premiership this season include Will Evans (Leicester Tigers), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons) Ollie Thorley (Gloucester) and Johnny Williams (London Irish).

Bath have two representatives in the form of Darren Atkins and Zach Mercer, while Sale's George Nott will hope to get a run out at his home stadium.

Yorkshire Carnegie are heavilly represented in the squad, with four players selected in the form of Josh Bainbridge, Lewis Boyce, Max Green and Jack Walker, with Walker selected for the third-straight year.

Hosts to face rivals in Pool B

England will start their campaign on June 7th against Italy at the Academy Stadium in Manchester, before then taking on Scotland four days later at the same venue.

For their final group game, England head to Salford and the home of Sale Rugby to take on Australia on June 15th, in a match which could decide the winner of Pool B.

Squad in full

Sam Aspland-Robinson (Harlequins)

Darren Atkins (Bath Rugby)

Josh Bainbridge (Yorkshire Carnegie)

Lewis Boyce (Yorkshire Carnegie)

Theo Brophy-Clews (London Irish)

Callum Chick (Newcastle Falcons)

Will Evans (Leicester Tigers)

Matt Gallagher (Saracens)

Max Green (Yorkshire Carnegie)

Billy Keast (Exeter Chiefs)

Andrew Kitchener (Worcester Warriors)

Max Malins (Saracens)

Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

Zach Mercer (Bath Rugby)

George Nott (Sale Sharks)

George Perkins (Saracens)

Harry Randall (Gloucester Rugby)

Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors)

Stan South (Harlequins)

Will Stuart (Wasps)

Huw Taylor (Worcester Warriors)

Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby)

Billy Walker (Saracens)

Jack Walker (Yorkshire Carnegie)

Tom West (Wasps)

Johnny Williams (London Irish)

Jack Willis (Wasps)