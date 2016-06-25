England beat Ireland 45-21 to claim third Junior World Rugby Championship

England's under-20 team are Junior World Champions for the third time in four years, after beating Ireland 45-21 in a one-sided final in Manchester.

Hosts England led from the outset, taking a 21-0 lead to the break, before closing the game out with a strong second-half performance against a determined Irish outfit.

England's star man during the tournament Harry Mallinder was the best player on the field once more in the final, scoring 25 points. Having made his breakthrough in the Aviva Premiership this season, Mallinder has gone from strength-to-strength during the tournament, orchestrating his side around the pitch in an assured fashion.

Harry Mallinder touches down for his second try (image via: worldrugby.org)

Following a disappointing Six Nations showing in February, expectations were not high for the English, but the return of Premiership players has helped the side turn up when it matters most winning the first tournament to be held on their own patch.

England dominate first half to build three try lead

In what was Ireland's first final at this level, in comparison to England's seventh, the boys in green could not have had much worse of an opening half.

Martin Haag's England put in a defensive masterclass, with Will Evans a constant menace at the breakdown.

It was Harlequins' youngster Joe Marchant who opened the scoring, with the centre spotting a weak point in the defence before racing away under the posts.

Joe Marchant dives over for the game's opening try (image via: worldrugby.org)

The second try came from the back of a dominant English scrum, which after splintering close to the Irish line saw Callum Chick pick up and drive over.

England stretched their lead out to 21-0 when Mallinder and Jonny Williams linked up well down the left before finding second-row Huw Taylor in space who dived over under the sticks.

Mallinder stars as England claim third under-20 title

After the break, Ireland gave England everything they had and crossed for three tries through Adam McBurney, Max Deegan and Shane Daly, but they never really came close to overhauling thier opponents lead.

Everything Mallinder touched in the second half seemed to turn to gold, with the Northampton Saint scoring two tries and a penalty, as well as providing the cross-kick which led to Marchant's second try of the final ten minutes from time.

Harry Mallinder breaks during the final (image via: worldrugby.org)

The influx of youngsters from the previous under-20 championship wins has seen England's national side rise to 2nd in the world rankings, and with this showing there will be plenty more looking to make the step-up over the next couple of years.

Having now won the 2013, 2014 and 2016 tournaments, England are closing in on New Zealand's five world junior championships ahead of the 2017 tournament which will be held in Georgia.