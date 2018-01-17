Eddie Jones signs contract extension as England head coach until 2021

Eddies Jones has extended his stay as head coach of England beyond the 2019 Rugby World Cup, with the Australian signing a two-year extension to keep him at Twickenham until August 2021.

Not a difficult decision to make

English rugby has come along way since Jones took over from Stuart Lancaster in 2015, having crashed out at the group stage in the Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Jones has managed an astounding 22 wins in 23 test matches which has seen them collect a number of honours, which has included two Six Nations Championships in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Jones' contract was due to end following the World Cup tournament in Japan next year, but 57-year-old has opted to extend his stay in England going into 2021.

The RFU also announced the new process to bleed in his successor with the new head coach being announced at the end of the 2019/20 season and helping Jones until 2021, and the coach shared his delight at signing a new contract with the national side.

"Coaching England is a dream job for me", Jones said on his contract extension. "[And] I was delighted to be asked to stay on after Rugby World Cup 2019."

"I have been completely focused on developing a team", the coach highlighted. We are "capable of being the number one rugby team in the world and winning the World Cup in 2019."

“I did not presume I would be asked to stay on", he admitted. "But, Jones adds, "once the conversations started very recently, it was not a difficult decision to make."

“These are exciting times for English rugby, with a focused and committed squad who are full of potential and determined to win", the Australian stated. “I will continue to work as hard as I can to make England the world’s best rugby team.”

Vunipola doubt for 'Nations opener

It will be business as usual for Jones this week as he is set announce his squad for the 2018 Six Nations, with England starting their title defence in Rome on February 4.

However they have been dealt a hammer blow ahead of that squad announcement, with number eight Billy Vunipola being a serious doubt for the tournament with a fractured forearm.

The 25-year-old was taken off during half-time during Saracens' Champions Cup draw with Ospreys at the weekend, subsequent X-rays confirmed the worst and will see a specialist this week to determine a time frame but looks almost certain to miss the opener with Italy and any participation in the tournament being in serious doubt.