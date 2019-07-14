Super League Round 22 Roundup:  St Helens edge ever closer whilst Broncos suffer again

Runaway leaders St Helens move closer to a second consecutive League Leaders Shield, whilst the race for the playoffs is heating up following an entertaining round of fixtures in the Betfred Super League.

London Broncos won’t go down without a fight.

Despite sitting at the foot of the table with only seven games remaining, London Bronco's second-half performance during Thursday's defeat at Hull KR shows that they won’t go down without a fight.

The game was all but over at halftime as the hosts took a 34-0 lead into the sheds, however, the Broncos second half performance drew plenty of praise as they outscored Hull by 22 points to one as the game ended 35-22.

The Broncos have continuously defied the odds since their surprise Million Pound Game win in Toronto last October and will be hoping to find some form in the latter rounds of the season and retain their Super League status.

St Helens are without a doubt the league’s best

St Helens charge to inevitable back to back League Leaders Shields continued this weekend as they cruised to victory against fierce rivals Wigan Warriors.

The Saints have now won 41 of their last 45 regular season games and have a ten-point cushion at the top of the Super League following Warrington's defeat to Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

With the new playoff format rewarding the league leaders more than ever before, could the Saints go on a secure a first Grand Final appearance since 2014?

Leeds Rhinos still have work to do

Leeds Rhinos found themselves dragged back into the relegation battle after a surprise defeat at home to struggling Hull this weekend.

The eight-time Grand Final winners looked to be building some momentum coming into the latter part of the season, having won their last two fixtures.

However, a lightning fast start from Tony Smith's men saw the visitors leave Headingley with two points, with ex-Rhinos star Danny McGuire celebrating his 400th career appearance in style.

Salford Red Devils remain the league’s most unpredictable side

The biggest shock of the weekend came at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, where the Salford inflicted a second successive defeat for the Wolves.

It is the Devils sixth away victory of the season, a club record in the Super League era, as they picked up a much needed two points to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot.

It is their home form which has let them down this season. They registered just four league victories on home soil in 2019, a joint-low with Huddersfield Giants.

Castleford Tigers are still in the hunt

Castleford Tigers bounced back from last weeks defeat to Leeds with an impressive win against local rivals Wakefield Wildcats to keep pace in the race for the playoffs.

James Clare’s hat-trick ultimately proved the difference between the local rivals, with Wakefield now four points adrift of the playoff spots in eighth.

Sam Tomkins still has it

Former Man of Steel Sam Tomkins hat-trick helped the Catalan Dragons to a second successive victory as they picked up two valuable points with victory at Huddersfield.

Meanwhile, the hosts remain just two points ahead of bottom side London Broncos and attention will now turn to next Sunday where they face a huge trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR.