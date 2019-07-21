Super League Round 23 Roundup - Broncos stun Saints as relegation battle heats up

London Broncos stunned table-toppers St Helens for the second time this season as the relegation battle took another turn in an entertaining round of fixtures in the Betfred Super League.

Saints London hoodoo continues



The London Broncos picked up a second successive home victory over a much-changed St Helens side to move level on points with Leeds and Hull KR.

There were wholesale changes for Justin Holbrook's side, who face Championship outfit Halifax in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup next weekend.

It was a dominant display from the Broncos as a brace from former Saint Matty Fleming helped his current employers to a vital two points in their bid for survival.

Sneyd landmark helps Hull break Headingley drought



The boot of Mark Sneyd proved the difference as Hull FC edged past Leeds Rhinos to claim their first victory at Headingley since 2007.

Sneyd kicked all five of his attempts at goal, including a crucial penalty as he passed 1500 career points during the win.

The result leaves Leeds in real danger as the sit joint bottom of the Super League with just six games remaining in the regular season.

Tigers tame Wolves at the Jungle

Castleford recorded back to back victories for the first time since gameweek four as they battled past Warrington on Sunday afternoon.

The victory means Castleford now occupy the final playoff spot after Catalan's defeat at Salford.

Meanwhile, Warrington will be hoping to turn their poor form around in time for their Challenge Cup semi-final with Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.

Salford slay Dragons to stay in touch

Kris Welham scored a brace in his 300th career game to keep playoff hopefuls Salford's top five challenge intact.

New signings Tui Lolohea and Josh Johnson also bagged their first tries for the Devils who remain two points adrift of the playoff spots in seventh.

Giants claim crucial win over KR

The Huddersfield Giants gave their survival hopes a huge boost on Friday night as they battled past fellow strugglers Hull KR.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary's try two minutes from time made the difference as Huddersfield moved up to eighth, they also boast the greatest points difference of those battling to avoid relegation.

Hull KR host Castleford Tigers in their next fixture, whilst Huddersfield host Leeds in another huge fixture at the foot of the table.

Warriors win leaves Wakefield in trouble

Liam Farrell's hat-trick helped Wigan see of struggling Wakefield as they cruised to a 46-16 victory at the DW Stadium.

The Warriors scored six unanswered tries during a dominant first half to open up a 34-0 lead at the break. The scoring settled in the second half as the hosts kept their playoff charge on the right trail.

Meanwhile, Trinity's loss, their eighth in their last nine Super League fixtures, leaves them just two points off the bottom.