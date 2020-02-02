2020 Six Nations: Wales dominate with a 42-0 opening win over Italy 

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 09: Josh Adams of Wales runs with the ball to score a try against Italy during the Guinness Six Nations match between Italy and Wales at Stadio Olimpico on February 09, 2019 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images)

It has been the perfect start for Wales, and newly appointed head coach Wayne Pivac, with a bonus point win in his first game in charge.

Story of the match

Wales certainly made sure to keep the scoreboard ticking over. Dan Biggar's consistency from the tee established a 9-0 lead within the first 15 minutes.

The only opportunity that Wales passed up was Tomos Williams' disallowed try, due to a knock on by Leigh Halfpenny in the immediate build up.

Wales' first try was ran in by Winger Josh Adams in the 17th minute. It followed a flawlessly executed training ground routine, as the ball was whipped through backs following a line-out.

A TMO review was required to see whether Adams was tackled into touch on the grounding. Yet the decision was a try.

Biggar missed his only kick of the game on that occasion, as the score remained 14-0.

The fly half soon made up for it. Biggar demonstrated a real piece of technical brilliance to set up Adams' second try. Williams' pass from the ruck was low for Biggar, who in one movement caught and passed the ball through his legs. Adams was gifted a clear path to score.

Accuracy from the tee made the score 21-0, as the sides exited for half time.

Italy emerged fired up after the break, and managed to put Wales under pressure on their own try line, for a handful of phases. Yet the defensive clinic displayed by Pivac's new side kept any Italian names off the score sheet.

Saracen's centre Nick Tompkins made his international debut for Wales, and marked the event with a try for his country. The 24-year-old broke through the defensive with a quick burst of pace. He then used tricky footwork to sidestep fullback Matteo Minozzi. It was then a race to the line, before diving to score.

There was much discussion around Pivac's selection of George North to play in the outside centre, as Jonathan Davies' knee injury has ruled him out the competion. North rose to the occasion, and demonstrated great power to drive through a tackle and score from short range.

Halfpenny was given the conversion duties as Biggar was substituted off. A successful attempt made the scoreline 35-0 with less than five minutes left to play.

Wales were ruthless in how they finished the game, with a try in the last play. Adams completed a well deserved hat trick as he out-muscled two tacklers to score from five meters.

Full Time: Wales 42-0 Italy

What the coach thought:

Wales Head Coach Wayne Pivac on Josh Adams' hat-trick talking to BBC Sport: "What I liked was his last try, he could have easily just parked up out on his wing.

After more than 80 minutes of play, he is still close to the ruck, looking for the ball, and using his strength to get over the try line."

"Very pleased for him"