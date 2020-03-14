Castleford Tigers vs St Helens: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Super League 2020 (0-0)
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Castleford vs St Helens match.
21:403 hours ago

How to watch Castleford Tigers vs St Helens Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Arena

If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

21:403 hours ago

Referee

Liam Moore will be the man in the middle for Sunday’s clash between Castleford and St Helens
21:363 hours ago

St Helens: Team News

21-man squad: Amor, Ashworth, Coote, Costello, Dodd, Fages, Grace, Knowles, Lees, Lomax, Makinson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Naiqama, Paulo, Peyroux, Roby, Smith, Taia, Thompson, Walmsley, Welsby

Unavailable: Mark Percival (Injured), James Bentley (Injured) 

Questionable: Lachlan Coote (Injured)

21:333 hours ago

Castleford Tigers: Team News

21-man squad: Blair, Clare, Foster, Griffin, Hepi, Hodgson, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Olpherts, O’Neill, Rankin, Richardson, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Smith, Trueman, Watts

Unavailable: Sosaia Feki (Injured), Matt Cook (Injured), Greg Eden (Injured), Junior Moors (Injured), Oliver Holmes (Injured)

Questionable: Alex Foster (Injured), Liam Watts (Injured), James Clare (Injured)

21:333 hours ago

St Helens aim to rise in the table

The Lancastrian side currently sit in an exact middle spot in the Super League table, In sixth place with six points after five games played.

In their last game, they lost 10-12 against Huddersfield. The giants’ extra conversion ended up being the only thing that separated the two, with both scoring two tries.

 

21:303 hours ago

Tigers looking to gain on Wigan

With six games already played this season, Castleford Tigers sit two points off Wigan who top the Super League, with the West-Yorkshire side currently third in the top flight of Rugby League in England.

In their previous league game, Castleford lost by only a single point against Warrington - 9 to 8. Blake Austin’s drop-goal for the Wire proved all the difference back on the 6th of the month

 

21:243 hours ago

With the current COVID-19 outbreak currently decimating sporting fixtures around the globe, Rugby League is the only professional sport left in the country.
21:183 hours ago

Kickoff time

Castleford Tigers vs St Helens will be played at the Jungle (Weldon Road), in Castleford, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:30 GMT.
21:173 hours ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Super League match: Castleford Tigers vs St Helens! My name is name of Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
21:143 hours ago
VAVEL Logo