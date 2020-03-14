Castleford Tigers vs St Helens: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Super League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Castleford Tigers vs St Helens Live TV and Stream
If you want to directly stream it: Sky Go
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
St Helens: Team News
Unavailable: Mark Percival (Injured), James Bentley (Injured)
Questionable: Lachlan Coote (Injured)
Castleford Tigers: Team News
Unavailable: Sosaia Feki (Injured), Matt Cook (Injured), Greg Eden (Injured), Junior Moors (Injured), Oliver Holmes (Injured)
Questionable: Alex Foster (Injured), Liam Watts (Injured), James Clare (Injured)
St Helens aim to rise in the table
In their last game, they lost 10-12 against Huddersfield. The giants’ extra conversion ended up being the only thing that separated the two, with both scoring two tries.
Tigers looking to gain on Wigan
In their previous league game, Castleford lost by only a single point against Warrington - 9 to 8. Blake Austin’s drop-goal for the Wire proved all the difference back on the 6th of the month