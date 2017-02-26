Six Nations 2017: England overcome Italy challenge to regain top spot after wins for Scotland and Ireland

Jack Nowell celebrates scoring the bonus-point try (image source: Ben Stansall/Getty Images)

England overcame Italy 36-15 at Twickenham to make it three wins from three in this year's Six Nations Championship, and also to remain as the only side still chasing a Grand Slam in 2017.

Eddie Jones' men were expected to run up a big score against the Italians, but that didn't occur until late on in the fixture, with the visitors holding a shock 10-5 lead at the break.

Italy's tactics of not entering the ruck completely flummoxed England in the first half, and it took a big effort after halftime to alter their game-plan which resulted in a number of late tries as they secured the bonus point win.

Man of the Match Joe Launchbury carried strongly for England (image source: David Rogers/RFU/Getty Images)

Italy's 'ruckless' tactics stun England into half-time deficit

Heading into this fixture, Italy were under pressure to put in a good performance, with many claiming that Georgia be given a crack at promotion to the Six Nations after the Italians capitulation at the hands of Ireland in Rome.

A plan was hatched by assistant coach Brendan Venter to not compete at the ruck, allowing their defenders to stand between the tackled player and England's backline due to the fact that there was no offside line set.

The ploy worked for the first 40 minutes, with England completely at odds as to how to get around or through the defence.

Despite all of this, it was the home side who scored the game's first try, with Dan Cole scoring his first Twickenham try in seven years following a driving maul.

Both kickers, Owen Farrell and Tommaso Allan struggled considerably from the tee, with Allan knocking over a drop-goal to give Italy an early lead, before he was given the chance to give his side a 6-5 advantage on the scoreboard going into halftime.

His kick cannoned off the posts, with winger Giovanbattista Venditti reacting faster than England player, catching the rebound before crashing over the line, with Allan's conversion putting them 10-5 ahead.

England come good after the break to wrap-up bonus point win

With ten minutes to form a plan of action, England came out with all guns firing after halftime, led by man of the match Joe Launchbury who carried the ball ferociously throughout the fixture.

Danny Care got the ball rolling with a try two minutes into the second-half, thanks to a quick-tap penalty close to the line as he caught the Italian defence off guard.

The home side continued to flourish in the moments after half-time, and soon had their third try when backs and forwards linked up well to set away Elliot Daly who screamed over in the corner for his second try in two matches.

Exeter's Michele Campagnaro levelled affairs with a strong effort, but England were soon rampant once more, and after deciding that they would attack up the middle to deter Italy's lack of rucking, Jack Nowell scored twice, with Ben Te'o also crossing in a six-try victory.

On Saturday, Ireland kept their title hopes alive with a 19-9 win over France in Dublin, while Scotland overturned a 13-9 halftime deficit to defeat Wales 29-13 in Edinburgh. Tommy Seymour and Tim Visser each crossed for tries in Vern Cotter's side's big win, to set up a fascinating Calcutta Cup clash at Twickenham in two weeks time.