England defeat series leaders South Africa to claim Vancouver Sevens title

England celebrate winning the Vancouver Sevens (image source: Derek Cain/Getty Images)

England performed wonders on day two to become 2017 Vancouver Sevens champions.

Simon Amor's men triumphed at BC Place following a 19-7 cup final victory against runaway series leaders South Africa, backing up an incredible 40-7 semi-final triumph over Fiji.

The win completed a remarkable weekend for English rugby which saw their under 20's claim the Six Nations title with a week to spare, while Jonathan Joseph's hat-trick helped Eddie Jones' side claim back-to-back titles with a 61-21 annihilation of Scotland at Twickenham.

England knock of closest rivals on passage to final, while Blitzboks defeat Americans in thriller

Having drawn 12-12 with South Africa during the group stages, England were on the tougher side of the draw due to points difference, and were first tasked with a quarter-final clash against New Zealand.

Tries from Ruaridh McConnochie and Tom Mitchell helped them to sneak through with a 14-12 win to set up a semi-final meeting with Fiji who toppled Australia 28-10.

Fiji's performances haven't been up to levels of the class of 2016 this season, but what ensued was still a sight to behold. Everything England attempted came off, and they turned a 19-0 half time lead into a 40-7 victory with Dan Norton scoring a brace of tries.

Tom Mitchell in action against Fiji (image source: Derek Cain/Getty Images)

In the other semi, South Africa found themselves 12-7 down to the United States with two minutes left on the clock and facing a surprise defeat. However, they showed why they are a champion side, and after Rosko Specman's try late on, some incredible defence close to their line somehow held out the American attack and they held on for a two-point win.

Norton claims record-equalling 244th World Series try to complete comeback cup final win

It was South Africa who started fastest in the final, with winger Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring the game's opening try in the first minute after capitalising on a line break from Specman, with Cecil Afrika converting for a 7-0 lead.

After six minutes of unbreakable South African defence, the wall was finally broken after the halftime siren, with Richard de Carpentier smashing his way through Specman following a long cut-out pass from Tom Mitchell to draw the side's level.

England then managed to forge ahead in the early stages of the second half, with playmaker Dan Bibby chipping behind the defence before collecting his own kick to touch down under the sticks after Charlie Hayter managed to find a gap in the Blitzboks defence.

Dan Norton touches down in the final (image source: Derek Cain/Getty Images)

Having been the only team to beat South Africa all season, England managed to do so once more thanks to a record-equalling try. Ruaridh McConnochie managed to force a turnover before breaking, with the ball then shipped wide to de Carpentier who passed to paceman Dan Norton in plenty of space. The flyer was not going to be stopped, and joined Kenyan legend Collins Injera on a world-record 244 World Series Sevens tries to complete the win.

England move up to 2nd in the overall ladder, 23 points behind South Africa, and three ahead of Fiji with four legs left in 2017, the next of which is in Hong Kong in four weeks time.