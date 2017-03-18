Six Nations 2017: Ireland 13-9 England: Shamrocks deny visitors Grand Slam and record

INCIDENTS: Six Nations clash between Ireland and England at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland.

England were denied a record breaking 19th win in a row and back to back Six Nations Grand Slams, as Ireland beat the Red Rose 13-9 at a wet Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Iain Henderson's first half try was decisive as Irish fly-half Jonathan Sexton kicked two penalties and a conversion, as a Eddie Jones' men wilted under a pressure cooker atmosphere in the Irish capital in a scrappy encounter.

It leaves Steve Hanson's All Blacks left to share the record 18 game winning streak.

Henderson draws first blood

With Joe Schmidt's men suffering a pre-match blow with the injury to Jamie Heaslip in the warm-up, captain Rory Best was also withdrawn early due due to injury to dampen a highly-charged atmosphere in the Irish capital.

Both sides exchanged kicks for goal, before a green wave of Irish defence finally broke down Jones' resilient men for Ian Henderson to touch down just left of the posts, following Billy Vunipola's penalty concession.

Handling was set to be a issue during proceedings, with both sides struggling with a greasy ball on a slick turf under the lights, however it was England who were failing to adapt to conditions. Indeed the Irish wing play was exposing the record-seeking visitors as the men in green and white sought a second try.

In contrast Eddie Jones' side were labouring to a man and as the half time hooter sounded, the man responsible for the renaissance of English rugby had a task on his hands at the break, down 10-3.

Jones rings changes

England brought on Mako Vunipola with the visitors in need of a significant change at the gain line.

Owen Farrell reduced arrears to just four points, before his opposite number Sexton kicked a 44 yard goal leaving England with seven points down, before Farrell again obliged to cut the lead once more.

With 15 minutes to play and a sense that Ireland were beginning to tire, could the Red Rose summon their finishers to turn the tide in their favour as they have during the tournament?

Irish hold strong

The heavens opened above the Aviva Stadium, but little to douse the climatic finish the years Championship. England, within touching distance of a vital score won a line-out, only for Ireland to steal the ball from Jamie George's delivery and clear from danger.

Eddie Jones looked on forlornly, as he could only watch as not only a second successive Grand Slam disappeared but a record-breaking 19th win slip through their and his fingers.

It was also the first time England's latest adopted antipodean tasted defeat as England coach, with the Six Nations trophy as consolation.