Eddie Jones names 15 uncapped players in England squad to tour Argentina

Denny Solomona is among England's 31-man squad for their tour to Argentina (image source: Dave Thompson/Getty Images)

One day after Warren Gatland unveiled his squad for the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand, Eddie Jones has revealed the 31-men who will play for England in Argentina this summer.

With 16 players unavailable due to their participation with the Lions, Jones has opted to select those who were unfortunate to miss out alongside a raft of youngsters.

In total there are 15 uncapped players, with Sale winger Denny Solomona, Ospreys flanker Sam Underhill and Northampton-bound fly-half Piers Francis the standout names.

Piers Francis will link up with the England squad during his season with the Blues (image source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

Hartley to skipper squad following Lions heartbreak

Having been left out of the touring party for the Lions trip to New Zealand, England captain Dylan Hartley will instead be spending his summer in Argentina.

Hartley became the third England captain in a row to miss out on Lions selection after Chris Robshaw (2013) and Steve Borthwick (2009), and he will be joined in Argentina by the experienced heads of Mike Brown, Joe Launchbury, George Ford, James Haskell and Robshaw who each could claim they were unfortunate not to be going to New Zealand instead.

Jones said he did not want to get involved in a debate about the Lions selections, and that "it's not a bad second prize" for those who are on the England tour instead.

Youthful feel to 31-man squad gives England chance to build for future

The Australian, who has suffered just one loss in his 17 Tests as England coach, has named four of England Under-20's Six Nations Grand Slam winners in a squad which is full of youth. The Curry twins, Ben and Tom have been selected after breaking through for Sale in the Premiership this year, alongside fellow Under-20 starters Nick Isiekwe of Saracens and London Irish winger Joe Cokanasiga.

Sam Underhill, who will join Bath ahead of next season is among the back-row options available to Jones, while former Super League star Denny Solomona has a chance to forge an international career having made a stunning start to life at Sale.

Harry Mallinder in action for England under-20 last year (image source: Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Currently plying his trade in Super Rugby with the Auckland-based Blues, Piers Francis will jet out to link up with England for the first time ahead of his move to Northampton, while a pair of 2016 Under-20 world champions in the form of Harry Mallinder (Northampton) and Joe Marchant (Harlequins) are also given an opportunity.

Squad in full

Forwards: Will Collier (Harlequins), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Dylan Hartley - captain (Northampton Saints), James Haskell (Wasps), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Matt Mullan (Wasps), Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Sam Underhill (Ospreys/Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints).

Backs: Mike Brown - vice-captain (Harlequins), Danny Care - vice captain (Harlequins), Joe Cokanasiga (London Irish), Nathan Earle (Saracens), George Ford - vice captain (Bath Rugby), Piers Francis (Auckland Blues/Northampton Saints), Sam James (Sale Sharks), Alex Lozowski (Saracens), Harry Mallinder (Northampton Saints), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Jack Maunder (Exeter Chiefs), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Denny Solomona (Sale Sharks).