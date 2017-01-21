Masters Round Up Day Six: Hawkins and Perry set up shock semi-final

Perry will play Hawkins for a place in Sunday's final (photo: Getty Images)

The Masters 2017 has been full of drama all week with numerous grandstand finishes and some thrilling snooker. Yet arguably the most incredible day thus far took place on Friday when Barry Hawkins and Joe Perry stunned Mark Selby and Ding Junhui respectively as they reached the semi-finals.

Hawkins opitomises his fighting spirit

With World number one Selby chasing the final piece of the 'Selby Slam', which incorporates the four major competitions in the sport, he headed his match against Hawkins as heavy favourite. After losing a tight opening frame, Selby struck back with a break of 76 to draw level and seemingly resume normal service.

Yet Hawkins has looked extremely focused all week and soon opened a two frame cushion after breaks of 63 and 60. He then formulated a 62, only to be trumped by an excellent 71 by Selby.

Though Hawkins continued to fight off Selby's attempted comebacks as he won a tactical sixth frame, before a 101 from Selby suggested the World Champion wasn't finished. Unfortunately he was to be two frames later as Hawkins nudged away to take a surprise 6-3 victory.

Perry storms past Ding

The evening's contest saw Joe Perry take on Ding Junhui in the final quarter-final. Ding was the big favourite against Perry who stated he was 'not enjoying snooker' before the tournament.

Yet Perry showed no signs of that lack of love as he raced into a 5-0 lead with breaks of 55 and 63. Ding managed to score in the 30's for three of those frames but looked out of sorts as he was unable to contribute any break of note.

China's number one did offer a 54 to earn a consolation frame but Perry sealed the victory with an excellent 127. He will now face Hawkins in Saturday evening's semi-final after reigning champion Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Marco Fu for a place in the final.