Selby and Allen miss out on the last-16 as the surprise results continue at the Welsh Open

The world champion was defeated by 17-year old Bingtao (photo: Getty Images)

Over the past couple of years snooker has been growing a reputation as one of the most unpredictable sports around. Yet even the most avid potting fans would have done well to predict what has happened this week at the Welsh Open.

Trump and Bingham progress

After an overflow of surprise results dominated the opening two rounds, the last-32 did not disappoint as the Cardiff crowd were treated oncemore. Only four top ten players had reached that stage and the door had been flung wide open for someone to take the tournament by storm. Judd Trump did just that as he whitewashed 15-year old phenomenon Jackson Page, whilst Stuart Bingham eased past Ian Burns with the same 4-0 result.

Yet world champion Mark Selby was stunned by 17-year old Chinese hotshot Yan Bingtao. The world number one went a frame ahead before being humbled 4-1 by the man ranked 68th on the globe. Bingtao's success was followed by a win for his compatriot Mei Xiwen, as he defeated world number ten Mark Allen ranked 69 places above him.

Bingtao has been tipped as the next Ding Junhui (photo: Getty Images)

Another shock tournament victor on the cards?

Two players ranked outside the top 100 also progressed to the last-16. Number 108 Craig Steadman defeated German Masters champion Anthony Hamilton, whilst world ranked 115 Igor Figueiredo defeated Dominic Dale as the two outsiders eased past players ranked over 70 steps on the ladder above them.

Their feats were matched by world number 80 Hossein Vafaei Ayouri and number 92 Lee Walker who both defeated ranking tournament champions. Ayouri cruised past Ali Carter 4-1, whilst home favourite Walker saw off Graeme Dott, with over 60 places also separating the pairs.

Scott Donaldson was not prepared to see his name missed off the list of shock winners as he defeated Jimmy Robertson ranked 38 places above him, a result matched by Robbie Williams who defeated 29 places his superior Michael White.

An intriguing week means that at least five players from outside the top 30 will reach the final eight with Trump, Bingham and recent World Grand Prix winner Barry Hawkins the only players inside that elite band remaining.