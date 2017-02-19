Stuart Bingham wins tense final frame decider to become Welsh Open Champion

Bingham has been in excellent form all week (photo: Getty Images)

The Home Nations' Series concluded with a thrilling final frame decider as Stuart Bingham saw off Judd Trump 9-8 in another entertaining contest between the duo.

Bingham had achieved the same feat two years ago in the semi-finals of the World Championship on his way to the greatest success of his career to date.

Trump works his way back after an inspired opening from Bingham

Other than a blip in his quarter-final match with Stuart Carrington, Bingham had been flying in the competition as early as Round Three. The 2015 World Champion had lost just three of his last 24 frames, all of which came as he struggled to see off Carrington. Yet the World number two extended consecutive frame victories from seven to eleven as he flew out of the starting blocks in the afternoon session against Trump.

Bingham edged a tight opening frame with a break of 69, before trumping his opponent's 64 with a 65 of his own to win the second by just one point. A much more composed contribution of 74 eased Bingham through frame three before he ousted Trump oncemore to take a 4-0 lead.

Yet World number four Trump has a gritty nature about his play these days and worked his way back into the contest after the mid-session interval.

He registered on the scoreboard in frame five, before formulations of a 68 and 58 ensured Bingham did not pot a ball in the sixth. Bingham returned the favour in the following frame with a break of 87, before Trump earned a crucial final frame with victory on the pink as he edged a tight and dramatic last contest of the session.

Trump took the contest right down to the wire (photo: Getty Images)

Bingham edges a thrilling finale

Trump looked as if he was geared up to draw level at the beginning of the evening session following an opening frame victory, only for Bingham to pounce on the breakdown of a formulation midway through to secure the tenth with a 63 contribution. Yet the European Masters Champion continued to grind down his opponent and eventually tied the contest at 6-6 after two tactical frames.

It always looked to be a close contest and that was certainly proving to be the case. Bingham restored his lead with a ten point victory after the interval following an unfortunate cue ball pot from Trump, only to be pegged back oncemore in the fourteenth frame.

With the match down to the best of three, Trump edged ahead for the first time with a tight tactical victory in frame 15. He went close to winning the title before Bingham drew level with a narrow 14 point success and take the contest to a decider.

In a nervy finale it was to be Bingham who held his nerve as a break of 55 secured him the Welsh Open title and his fourth ranking event success.