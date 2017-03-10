Mark Selby and Ronnie O'Sullivan out of Players Championship

Both multi-champions are out (photo: Getty Images)

The two biggest names in snooker failed to progress past the quarter-final stages in Llandudno, as World number one Mark Selby and the most established player on the modern circuit, Ronnie O'Sullivan, lost their respective matches.

Trump and Carter progress

After impressive opening round performances, O'Sullivan against Judd Trump was identified as the highest profile quarter-final tie on paper. O'Sullivan took the opening frame before losing three on the trot to Trump, recording breaks of 86 and 113 in the process. The pair exchanged tight tactical frames before the Rocket contributed a 109 to give him hope, only for a break of 60 to seal a 5-3 win for Trump.

Trump will now play Ali Carter in an all-English semi-final. Carter looked dangerous in the opening stages against Neil Robertson as he was unfortunate to lose the first frame despite a break of 63. A 94 helped him to the first of two straight wins before Robertson responded with a double of his own. Yet that only inspired Carter to secure a hat-trick of frames, with a break of 84 sandwiched between, as another 5-3 scoreline was registered.

Trump is in great form (photo: Getty Images)

Fu and Ding maintain the Far East interest

Marco Fu secured his route to the semi-finals with an impressive 5-2 win over Mark Selby. The World Champion went 1-0 and then 2-1 ahead after opening the match with a break of 86. Yet Fu was on hand to win four straight frames with compilations of 85 and 68 helping him on his way against a lacklustre Selby.

Ding Junhui powered past Anthony Hamilton as he set up an all-Asian tie with Fu. After winning five consecutive frames against John Higgins in the opening round, Ding continued his form with another three in this contest. Breaks of 96 and 93 ensured Hamilton barely saw the table before he responded with 68 and 80 of his own as Ding failed to pot a ball for two frames. Yet the China number one reignited with compilations of 59 and 73 as he made the final four.