China Open: Judd Trump shoots 147 as he sets up quarter-final clash with outsider Vafaei

It was Trump's first televised maximum (photo: Getty Images)

A star-studded last eight will battle it out for semi-final places at the China Open, as only Hossein Vafaei gatecrashed the party from outside the top 25.

Yet the third round will be remembered for a maximum break from Judd Trump as the defending champion continues his quest towards securing another crown in Beijing.

Outsider Vafaei to meet in form Trump

Trump did not have the whole contest against Tian Pengfei on his own terms though, as the local lad pushed the World number three to the closest match he has faced this week.

Pengfei was well and truly in the match at 2-1 down before Trump hit the accelerator in frames four and five. Pengfei could only sit and watch as he failed to score in both frames, with Trump making two half centuries in the fourth before that maximum in the fifth.

Yet Pengfei fought back courageously with breaks of 60 and 63 as he edged the score back to 4-3, only for Trump to secure his route to the last eight with a 62 in the eighth.

Number 76 seed Hossein Vafaei showed his grit as he came from behind against veteran Rory McLeod. Vafaei fell 3-2 behind despite outscoring McLeod with half century breaks by two to zero.

Yet breaks of 57 and 65 helped the Iranian win three consecutive frames as he continued to earn valuable ranking points with his progression.

Williams sets up tie with Murphy after epic comeback

If Vafaei's comeback was impressive, Mark Williams' turnaround against John Higgins was extraordinary.

The two veterans of the game produced a special contest, with Higgins earning the first two frames with half century breaks as Williams potted just one ball.

The Welshman responded with a break of 68 but Higgins took the next two frames with another half century and a two point success in the fifth that looked to have sealed the result.

Yet the wily Williams worked his way back into the match, winning four consecutive frames with three breaks over 60, as Higgins managed just 27 points in the final quartet of racks.

Shaun Murphy had a much more comfortable route to the last eight as he cruised past Michael White 5-1. Breaks of 50 and 78 helped Murphy secure a 3-0 lead, despite White contributing 66 in the second.

The Welshman did secure a consolation win in the fourth but was eventually downed by two more half century breaks by Murphy.

Higgins was unable to bypass WIlliams in another thrilling contest between the pair (photo: Getty Images)

Home favourite Ding overcomes scare to play youngster Wilson

Arguably the shock of the round occurred when youngster Kyren Wilson saw off 2015 World Champion Stuart Bingham. The number three seed never really got going as his highest break amounted just 51.

Wilson himself only contributed two breaks over the magical 50 mark but had the tactical nous to accelerate away from his opponent with three consecutive frames after the tie was locked at 2-2.

Wilson faces home favourite Ding Junhui in the final eight after overcoming a spirited Mark Joyce.

Ding went into the match with 12 consecutive frame wins behind him but Joyce built upon the momentum created by defeating Ronnie O'Sullivan and went two frames ahead.

Ding drew level before Joyce edged ahead once more at 3-2. Yet a hat-trick of breaks over 62 for Ding allowed him to complete the comeback and avoid a shock in front of his own fans.

Selby hangs on to meet Maguire

Mark Selby also overcame a sticky contest as he relied upon a final frame decider to defeat number 47 seed Andrew Higginson.

The World number one fell two frames behind as Higginson made two half centuries, only for Selby to produce two of his own on his way to a 3-2 lead.

Yet Higginson wrestled back the advantage to go 4-3 ahead and give himself match point, before two further half century compilations saw Selby nudge through to the last eight.

Stephen Maguire eased through to meet Selby after falling a frame behind to Daniel Wells who made 103 on his first visit.

Maguire hit back with a 78 and 129 before easing another three frames and securing a 5-1 win with a 70 in what was to be the last rack.