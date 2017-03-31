China Open: Vafaei stuns reigning champion Trump to reach maiden ranking event semi-final

Vafaei is flying the flag for Iran (photo: Getty Images/ Chung Sung-Jun)

After Judd Trump compiled the 130th maximum break of 147 in the last 16, many expected him to cruise through against Iran's Hossein Vafaei in Beijing. Yet the number 76 seed defied all odds in the last ranking event before the World Championships to reach his first ranking event semi-final.

Vafaei sets up crucial Williams showdown

Vafaei got off to a flyer in the best of nine frames contest, opening a 2-0 and then 3-1 advantage with breaks of 74 and 100 to underpin his authority. Yet reigning champion Trump struck back with two of his own, edging Vafaei in the sixth with both players making half centuries. At that point many expected Trump to accelerate to victory, but Vafaei defied the odds by holding his nerve to compile a 106 break before edging a tight tactical victory in what was to be the final frame of a 5-3 success.

His last four opponent will be Mark Williams who was on top tactical form to defeat Shaun Murphy. Veteran Williams has one of the best safety games in the sport and used it effectively to defeat Murphy 5-1 in a low-scoring contest. Murphy took the lead with a match-high break of 56 in the first frame before Williams won five on the bounce to ease through to the semi-finals. It leaves the Welshman just one victory away from sneaking into the top 16 of the rankings and avoiding the qualification rounds next week for the World Championships that begin in two weeks time.

Victory for Williams over Vafaei will allow him to automatically qualify for the Crucible (photo: Getty Images/ Alex Livesey)

Wilson to meet Selby after defeating home favourite

World number 24 Stephen Maguire also had an opportunity of breaking into the top 16 but had his dreams flattened by the reigning World Champion Mark Selby. The current best player in the world was not at his best but won 5-1 in a match that was closer than the scoreline suggested. Selby only contributed two breaks over 50, as three of the six frames were separated by less than 30 points.

His opponent in the semi-finals will be Kyren Wilson who stunned the home crowd by defeating Ding Junhui on his own turf. Ding had been in great form before overcoming a scare against Mark Joyce in the last round, only for number 14 seed Wilson to hammer him 5-1. The scores were level at one apiece after Ding made a break of 76, before a 55 and 88 helped Wilson to four consecutive frames, despite a 59 from Ding in the fifth.