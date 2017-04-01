Mark Williams to meet World Champion Selby in the China Open Final

Selby has won 13 of the 25 matches between the pair, including their last final meeting (photo: Getty Images)

It was a tale of two contrasting semi-finals at the China Open, as Mark Williams eased through against Hossein Vafaei, before Mark Selby had to dig deep in a tight contest with Kyren Wilson.

Williams hunts down title number 20

Williams has everything to play for this week, including the chance to win a first ranking event for six years and automatically qualify for the World Championships in two weeks time. The 42-year old made his intentions clear as Iran's Vafaei could not rekindle the magic that saw him defeat Judd Trump to reach his maiden ranking semi-final.

After edging a tight opener and doubling his lead in the second, Williams won a critical third frame as Vafaei showed his potential, yet a break of 56 from the number 76 seed was thwarted by a 62 from Williams.

With a three-frame advantage as a foundation, Williams let loose with a variety of textbook shots developing excellent breaks. A match-high 103 in the fourth was the highlight before a 52 gave him match point. Vafaei briefly fought back with an impressive contribution of 98 but it was only a consolation as Williams qualified for his 30th ranking event final.

Victory for Williams will ensure he does not have to qualify for the World Championships (photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Selby chases 11th championship success

Williams will meet the man he beat in his last ranking event success, namely Mark Selby who he defeated 9-7 in the 2011 German Masters. Selby responded with victory in the Shanghai Masters in the same year to equal the scores between the pair in ranking finals. This will be Selby's 20th final of the sort, but he had to work hard to defeat a spirited Kyren Wilson in the final four.

A break of 61 gave Selby an early advantage before Wilson responded immediately to draw level. Two tactical frames from the World number one gave him a cushion at 3-1, only for the number 14 seed to show his grit once again. Breaks of 64 and 130 helped Wilson tie the game at 3-3, with Selby only managing four points in the process. The duo then exchanged a frame each with hefty breaks, before Selby eventually stormed away with two consecutive successes, assuring his place with a 93 in the final frame.