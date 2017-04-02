Mark Williams faces tough opener in gruelling World Championship qualification

Williams has a lot of work to do after losing to Mark Selby in Sunday's China Open final (photo: Getty Images)

Veteran Mark Williams was dealt a double blow on Sunday evening as his failure to qualify automatically for the World Championships was followed by a tough draw for the qualification rounds. 128 hopefuls will travel to Ponds Forge in Sheffield during the week but only 16 will take their place at the Crucible on Easter weekend.

Williams was just one win short of qualifying automatically but now faces a challenging opener against China's Zhao Xintong. The number 84 seed defeated John Higgins back in December but even victory for Williams will not guarantee him a place at the Crucible. A tough first section of the draw also encompasses Liam Highfield, who has beaten Mark Selby and Ricky Walden this season, along with Welsh Open quarter-finalist Stuart Carrington and top 50 player Andrew Higginson.

The second quadrant of the draw is also full of talent. Tom Ford reached the Paul Hunter Classic final back in August and could face China Open semi-finalist Hossein Vafei in the third qualification round. However, they may have to overcome Chris Wakelin who has three top 16 scalps to his name this season and Matthew Selt who always possesses potential for an upset.

Female hopefuls face tough task

Multiple Ladies World Champion Reanne Evans begins her campaign against Robin Hull as she flys the flag for the British females. Her section of the draw includes German Masters Champion Anthony Hamilton, former World Championship finalist Matthew Stevens and Lee Walker who has defeated Barry Hawkins and Neil Robertson this season.

Current Ladies World Champion Ng On Yee faces former World Championship runner-up Nigel Bond in her first contest. With Stephen Maguire missing out on the top 16 for the first time in eleven years and number 41 seed Mike Dunn also part of the section, the one place up for grabs will be an intriguing battle.

King looking to progress in favourable draw

Northern Ireland Open winner Mark King will be pleased with his draw, though a trio of Chinese players including controversial Shoot-Out finalist Xiao Guodong will be looking to cause an upset.

Ben Woollaston has promised much for several years but not enjoyed the stellar season he was looking for. However, the 29-year old has favourable looking draw but may have to see off former World Champion Ken Doherty and talented youngster Zhou Yuelong who made the Welsh open quarter-finals.

Graeme Dott has lifted the greatest prize in snooker but is part of a draw that includes Jamie Jones, who has made the last eight of two ranking events this season, and Alfie Burden who has achieved the same feat as Jones.

Gilbert and Perry likely to be happier than Brecel

World number 20 David Gilbert will be delighted with his draw after three amateurs were included and only Fergal O'Brien sits in the top 50. Joe Perry has a similar fate after dropping out of snooker's elite, though potential third qualifying round opponent David Grace has reached two ranking quarter-finals this season.

UK Championship quarter-finalist Luca Brecel would have been disappointed not to make the top 16 after a lacklustre season and could have to defeat Paul Hunter Classic semi-finalist Dominic Dale to make it to the Crucible. Two-time World Championship semi-finalist Joe Swail is also part of the same section.

Perry joins Williams, Gould, White and Walden in missing out after qualifying last year (photo: Getty Images)

Mixed fortunes for White and Walden

Michael White made the top 16 last year but faces a challenging route in a draw that includes Thepchaiya Un-Nooh who has played in two ranking event semi-finals this season.

Ricky Walden has slipped down the rankings this season but will fancy his chances with Welsh Open quarter-finalist Kurt Maflin the only player with any sort of pedigree this season in Walden's section of the draw.

Familiar names looking to progress

Michael Holt looks the favourite in his draw but experience could prove key for former World Champions Peter Ebdon and Jimmy White. The latter is in danger of losing his professional licence after slipping down the rankings and will face qualification tough as he begins his campaign against Gibraltar Open quarter-finalist Jack Lisowski.

Veteran Alan McManus has reached three World Championship semi-finals and will fancy his chances in a youthful looking section of the draw that includes under-23 players Duane Jones, Oliver Lines, Xu Si and Cao Yupeng.

Last two quadrants should produce some exciting encounters

The penultimate quadrant of the draw looks frightfully exciting. 17-year old Yan Bingtao has already made a ranking event quarter-final but could face three-time 2016/17 ranking event quarter-finalist Mark Davis. With Welsh Open semi-finalist Scott Donaldson and wily campaigner Robert Milkins part of the section, the race for one qualification place is wide open.

World number 18 Martin Gould has the two Brazilian hopefuls in the final section but he is likely to be more concerned about Scottish Open semi-finalist Yu Delu and World number 50 Robbie Williams who has a handful of high-profile scalps to his name this season.