World Championship Qualifiers: Perry and Hamilton out whilst Ursenbacher soldiers on

Perry waves goodbye to his hopes (photo: Getty Images)

The second round of qualification for the World Championships proved a tough match for many, as a number of big names departed whilst the fairytale lived on for a variety of hopefuls.

Thai duo hold their nerve

World number 19 Joe Perry was the top ranked player to depart as he could not complete a comeback against World number 81 Akani Songsermsawad. The Thai outsider was in danger of losing his 9-6 advantage before holding out against Perry in a final frame decider.

It was also the end of the road for German Masters Champion Anthony Hamilton who also lost 10-9 to a competitor from Thailand. Noppon Saengkham is ranked nine places above his compatriot and held his nerve to win by 15 points in the 19th frame.

History in the making

Reanne Evans' dream of becoming the first female to reach the Crucible came to an abrupt end when she was defeated 10-6 by Lee Walker after falling 6-1 behind.

However, European Under-21 Champion Alexander Ursenbacher is now only one win away from becoming the first Swiss player to make it to the World Championships, as he came from 9-8 behind to defeat Scott Donaldson in another final frame decider.

Fellow youngster Yan Bingtao is also continuing his quest to become just the sixth player under 18 to reach the big stage. The 17-year-old World number 63 surprised Mark Davis, ranked 29 places above him, with a 10-7 victory.

Ursenbacher is bringing Swiss snooker alive (photo: Getty Images)

Experience proves to be just a side note

It was a mixed day for those with World Championship pedigree. Two-time winner Mark Williams had to rely on a final frame decider to defeat Liam Highfield, as did 2002 Champion Peter Ebdon against Jack Lisowski.

2006 winner Graeme Dott found a more comfortable route with a 10-4 win over Dechawat Poomjaeng, although 1997 Champion Ken Doherty reached the end of the road against Ben Woollaston. Three-time semi-finalist Alan McManus also departed as he was stunned 10-5 by Rod Lawler, ranked 45 places below him.

Mixture of names remain

There were wins for the likes of Martin Gould, Luca Brecel, Michael White, Mark King and Stephen Maguire but the second round proved a step too far for more players who were perceived to have a good chance of qualifying.

World number 64 Hossein Vafaei has won 16 of his last 23 games and defeated Matthew Selt ranked 31 places above him. Li Hang made up 15 places on Mike Dunn with a comfortable 10-4 victory, whilst 23-year old Hammad Miah kept the flag flying for players outside the top 100 with a 10-7 success over Martin O'Donnell.