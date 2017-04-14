Trump looking to go a step further, whilst Ding leads a strong Chinese contingent

Ding and Trump are both eyeing up the trophy (photo: Getty Images)

On the eve of the 40th snooker World Championships at the Crucible, many fans are predicting a maiden title for either Judd Trump or Ding Junhui. With both players nestling at the helm of the rankings after impressive seasons, the next fortnight could prove fruitful for the two hopefuls.

"It is about time I won it"

Former World number one Trump has reached five ranking finals this season, returning home with the European Masters and Players Championship titles. However, it has been six years since he made the final two at the Crucible, losing 18-15 to John Higgins.

Commenting on his impressive form this season and being regarded as a regular in Sheffield, Trump told the media at the World Championship press conference "it is about time I won it". He added "I have enjoyed a good season, so hopefully I can go a step further at the Crucible this year. I am 27 now so it is about time".

21-year old Trump lost to Higgins in 2011 (photo: Getty Images)

"Ding has put China on the map"

Snooker is booming in China and many have put the renaissance down to their top player Ding Junhui. With a record six Chinese players reaching the Crucible this year, reigning Champion Mark Selby admitted "Ding has put China on the map. It won't be long before around half the competitors are from China".

Ding himself claimed "I am proud to see so many kids playing snooker when I go home. It is great to see so many coming through and enjoying the game". With more tournaments than ever being played in China, the sport could have an even greater impact if one of the six players were to lift the World Championship on May 1st.

Like Trump, Ding is also a former World number one and has reached a final at the Crucible. The current World number four missed out on the trophy last year when he was defeated 18-14 by Selby.