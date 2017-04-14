Hearn delivers exciting news for White, Doherty and the Crucible

Barry Hearn made two big announcements on the eve of snooker's most prestigious event (photo: Getty Images)

One of the biggest stories coming out of World Championship qualification was the news that Jimmy White would lose his tour card. However, as snooker greats past and present enjoyed a 40th anniversary celebration at the Crucible, World Snooker Chairman Barry Hearn announced that both White and Ken Doherty were to be granted invitational tour cards for at least the next two years.

White and Doherty given a chance to add to their prestigious careers

Hearn explained "they are multiple ranking winners in their own right but great ambassadors for the sport of snooker". In front of a packed Crucible, Hearn added "I couldn't think of a stage that was more appropriate to make the decision".

Ireland's Doherty is now 47 and became World Champion 20 years ago. After missing out on qualification alongside White this year, the part-time commentator was faced with the proposition of qualifying for the tour at Q school alongside his fellow legend.

Now 54, White has made six World Championship finals but never won the prestigious competition. However, his passion for the sport still runs deep and he claimed "occasionally I still get it together and I can beat anybody. Whilst I've still got the game I will keep trying".

White feels he still has the game to compete with the best (photo: Getty Images)

World Championships to stay at the Crucible

With rumours of the tournament moving to the Far East in the wake of a popularity boom, Hearn delighted fans across Britain by signing a deal that will keep the competition at the Crucible until at least 2027.

Alongside the Mayor of Sheffield, the pair publicly signed a contract to ensure the city will keep the World Championships until at least its 50th year. Hearn himself admitted "it is an honour to be here" and that he hopes "to see it through until the 50th year with a bit of luck after being a part of the process for the last 40".