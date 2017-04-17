Former World Champions Shaun Murphy and Stuart Bingham progress before Marco Fu manufactures astonishing comeback

Murphy had to work hard to dispose Bingtao (photo: Getty Images)

2005 World Champion Shaun Murphy against 17-year old hotshot Yan Bingtao was tipped as one of the most exciting matches in the opening round of the World Championship and it certainly did not disappoint. Murphy edged an exciting game in a positive day for a number of former World Champions, whilst Marco Fu produced one of the greatest comebacks in Crucible history.

World number five fends off spirited comeback

Leading 6-3 overnight, Murphy took three of the opening four frames against the Chinese youngster, manufacturing a break of 109 whilst Bingtao compiled a 56 in his solitary early success. With Murphy needing just one more frame for victory the match looked all but over until the second youngest player in Crucible history fought back.

Bingtao made breaks of 94 and 70 on his way to three consecutive frames as Murphy failed to pot for a substantial period of time. It looked as if the outsider was going to draw level in frame 18, only for Murphy to fluke a red on his way to a crucial mini-break. Murphy went on to win with the final ball, progressing to the second round after a spirited display by Bingtao and setting up a mouth-watering meeting with Ronnie O'Sullivan.

2015 World Champion Stuart Bingham also progressed in what was to prove a frustrating final session for former Crucible hero Peter Ebdon. The oldest player in this year's tournament had dragged himself back into the contest at 5-4, only for Bingham to muscle through.

A break of 55 was not enough for Ebdon to draw level as Bingham won the tenth frame by one point with a 62 of his own. It set the trend for the rest of the match as Ebdon was the only player to score another half century though Bingham won four of the last five frames, with the last two separated by less than five points.

Bingham had to work for every point (photo: Getty Images)

Allen and Fu show remarkable determination

Mark Allen had to work extremely hard for his victory against World number 39 Jimmy Robertson. The qualifier had established a 4-2 lead, only to be pegged back by Allen who took a 5-4 advantage away from the first session.

Yet Robertson started session two as he did the first, winning three of the first four frames with breaks of 62, 66 and 54 to regain his two-frame lead. The Northern Irishman showed his grit though as he went on to win three of the next four as the pair shared breaks in the 60's. Allen then won the contest in style as he manufactured a break of 97 to win 10-8.

The contest was the World Championship at it's finest but was trumped by the match on the other side of the divider between Marco Fu and Luca Brecel. The Belgian had lead 7-2 overnight before the man from Hong Kong set about developing one of the greatest comebacks the Crucible has witnessed.

Breaks of 75 and 83 gave Fu hope before Brecel found his touch with a 56. Yet the World number eight won four in a row only for Brecel to respond again with a break of 78. However, Fu forced a decider with a formulation of 85, preceding a quite remarkable tactical display under pressure to complete an amazing comeback with a break of 56.

Higgins and Ding in fantastic shape

Four-time World Champion John Higgins has put himself in an excellent position against potential banana skin Martin Gould. Seven half century breaks helped Higgins to a comfortable 7-2 lead, though Gould did compile a century and a tight two-point success as he found the veteran Scotsman in excellent form.

If Higgins was good, then Ding Junhui looked simply unstoppable. The Chinese number one formulated the same advantage against fellow countryman Zhou Yuelong. Ding won the first four frames with breaks of 60, 57, 54 and a tournament-high 136.

Yuelong did take two frames from the next three, making a break of 81, though Ding managed a 78 himself. The World number four then ended the session with two centuries of 103 and 132 as he showed the best form of the competition thus far.