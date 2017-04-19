Qualifiers Xiao Guodong and Graeme Dott make their mark at the Crucible

Guodong was all smiles against Day (photo: Getty Images)

In the most unpredictable day at the 2017 World Championships thus far, World number 29 Graeme Dott and World number 44 Xiao Guodong booked a place in their second round as they defeated higher ranked opponents.

Dott holds off Carter revival

Holding a 6-3 overnight lead, former Crucible Champion Dott had put himself in prime position to defeat World number ten Ali Carter. Yet Carter is made of a stern mould and compiled two century breaks of 111 and 104 within the first five frames to drag himself back into the contest at 6-8.

A break of 88 in frame fifteen gave Carter a real chance, only for Dott to strike back with two fine tactical successes to book his place in the second round for the tenth time.

Dott becomes the third Scottish player to progress (photo: Getty Images)

Guodong continues strong Chinese presence

World Champion Mark Selby has endured a long wait to find out his opponent in the next round and he will be somewhat surprised to be meeting Xiao Guodong. The Chinese hopeful won four tight consecutive frames against Ryan Day, all separated by less than 40 points.

Day had sneaked into the top sixteen during the final days of the season and showed his class as he responded with a close frame of his own and then manufactured breaks of 125 and 72. Yet that revival only sparked Guodong further as he went on to win five consecutive frames. The ninth was won on the final ball before breaks of 67 and 78 restricted Day to just seventeen points in the next three frames.

Welshman Day made a break of 98 to secure a consolation frame but the damage had already be done as Guodong sealed victory within just fourteen frames. Guodong becomes the third player from China to progress after Liang Wenbo defeated Stuart Carrington 10-7 in a lacklustre game that struggled for quality.

Robertson all but guaranteed a second round spot

Australia's Neil Robertson always seems to save his best snooker for the big tournaments and he seems to be in peak form after racing into a commanding lead against Noppon Saengkham. Breaks of 76, 77 and 61 helped Robertson to the first four frames before his Thai opponent final registered in frame five.

Robertson responded with his first century of the tournament as he made 113 and then ensured an 8-1 overnight lead as he won the final three frames with a strong safety game underpinning his previous scoring exploits.