Rank outsider Rory McLeod stuns pre-tournament favourite Judd Trump

42-year old McLeod showed incredible focus (photo: Getty Images)

Many pundits and fans alike were predicting a maiden World Championship crown for Judd Trump only for the World number two to be stunned by veteran Rory McLeod.

Trump had raced into a 4-0 lead before being pegged back as a shoulder injury hindered him across an extended three sessions.

"The biggest win of my career"

27-year old Trump was by no means in scintillating form as he opened up a 4-0 advantage over McLeod but looked to be cruising towards a second round appearance. Trump had formulated breaks of 55 and 54 with McLeod admitting "he was potting everything. You just have to bide your time and wait".

McLeod did just that and went on to win five consecutive frames as he secured an unlikely overnight advantage with assistance from match-high breaks of 72 and 77. As the players returned for the second session on Wednesday afternoon, neither player could take control. Trump earned three frames and McLeod four before the session was brought to a halt at 9-7 after taking longer than the allotted time.

The duo returned at the end of the evening session as Trump set about a comeback with a tight seventeenth frame victory. Yet the multi-ranking event winner had still only established three half-century breaks with the highest being a modest 65. Trump was unable to establish any momentum and frame eighteen proved to be critical as McLeod held his nerve to earn "the biggest win of my career".

Trump endured a frustrating return to the Crucible (photo: Getty Images)

Hawkins fights back

Across the divider, World number seven Barry Hawkins showed his class as he responded from going 2-1 behind to hold an overnight lead against qualifier Tom Ford. World number 32 Ford lost the opening frame by just six points before breaks of 50 and 91 helped him establish a lead.

Hawkins soon found his rhythm with breaks of 65 and 52 to retake the advantage before Ford failed to pot in frame six. Hawkins then established a mammoth contribution of 132 as he racked up a fourth consecutive frame.