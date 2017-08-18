China Championship: Six top seeds eliminated in stunning second round

Selby watches on as Zhou digs deep (photo: Getty Images/VCG)

Defending champion John Higgins and World number one Mark Selby were just two players in a long list of household names dumped out of the China Championship second round after an incredible set of results.

Scottish veterans lead the charge

At 3-2 and then 4-3 ahead, World champion Selby appeared to have his contest with Zhou Yuelong relatively under control. Yet, as is becoming synonymous with Chinese youngsters, Zhou failed to give in and was able to squeeze out the best player in the world after a final frame decider.

However, it was not a day to remember for one home favourite. Ding Junhui was expected to challenge for the title but was stunned by Alan McManus who thrashed him 5-0 on a great day for Scottish snooker players.

Stephen Maguire defeated Chinese youngster Yan Bingtao with a comfortable 5-1 result before Graeme Dott shocked the number three, Judd Trump, as he battled his way to a 5-3 success.

Marco Fu faired no better as he was defeated 5-2 by Belgium's Luca Brecel. Meanwhile, Barry Hawkins suffered a 5-3 loss to Mark Davis as the third round continued to fill with players outside the top sixteen.

Murphy, Williams and O'Sullivan appear to be favourites in an unpredictable competition

There will also be a new champion after John Higgins was eliminated by Tom Ford. After watching his compatriots cruise into the last 32, Higgins was easily beaten by three frames.

It leaves the competition wide open going into the weekend's schedule. Shaun Murphy is the highest seeded player left in the competition at number eight after Anthony Hamilton conceded the match with a neck injury after the first frame.

Mark Williams appears to be in great form after dropping just two frames in two matches and easing past his compatriot Ryan Day 5-0. Ronnie O'Sullivan, Martin Gould and Ali Carter are the only other top sixteen seeds remaining, though Carter has to rely on two final frame deciders to make it this far.

Perhaps a rank outsider is destined for glory? Li Hang is seeded 58th but shocked Michael White as he recorded a 5-4 win and the highest break of the competition so far with a 139.

Only one thing is for certain, the drama is set to continue.