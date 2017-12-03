World number one Mark Selby crashes out of the UK Championship

Selby is struggling for form this season (photo: Getty Images / VCG)

A challenging start to the season for Mark Selby has continued after he was stunned by Scott Donaldson in just the Scottish youngster's second victory of the season.

Trump and Robertson looking to claim Selby's crown

Selby has lifted just one title this year but has failed to make an impact on numerous competitions, missing out on the semi-finals in all of the other ranking events he has participated in.

Yet Donaldson had endured an even tougher campaign, losing all ten of his matches before he defeated John Astley earlier in the week. Despite the Scotsman's poor form, he defeated the reigning World champion with relative ease, winning 6-3.

Selby will now watch some of his greatest rivals attempt to extend their great form with the cue. Judd Trump won 6-0 for the second time this week, whilst Neil Robertson continued his trend of three consecutive century breaks as he did in the opening round of the competition.

Mark Williams has now won 12 of his last 13 matches and joins top ten seeds, Marco Fu, Shaun Murphy, Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Allen and Barry Hawkins in the final 32. Mark King also showed his class after falling two balls short of clearing up with a maximum, whilst Michael White scored the highest break of the competition with a 142.

Embed from Getty Images

Northern Ireland Open stars continue to impress

Number 104 seed, Lu Haotian is in the form of his life after winning seven of his previous eight matches, seeing off former World champion Peter Ebdon in his latest success. He joins Peter Lines, also seeded outside the top 100, in the third round of the competition.

Haotian's only defeat in that period came against compatriot Yan Bingtao who continues to show his quality. The teenager thrashed Ben Woollaston 6-1 to win his eighth match in the last nine after reaching the Northern Ireland Open final last week.

Mark Joyce and Jimmy Robertson also saw off higher-ranked opposition as they defeated David Gilbert and Alan McManus respectively.