Scottish Open: World number 67 Cao Yupeng reaches his first ranking final

Cao Yupeng is in great form going into the final (photo: Getty Images / Tai Chengzhe)

Cao Yupeng has enjoyed a week to remember in Glasgow and is now just one win away from his first ever ranking title.

Judd Trump stunned by Cao ranked 64 places below him

The Chinese hotshot secured his maiden professional maximum in an opening round whitewash of Andrew Higginson. Since then, he recorded the same result against Tom Ford, battled past Daniel Wells and Allan Taylor in final frame deciders and recovered from 3-0 down to defeat Ricky Walden 5-3 in the quarter-finals.

Yet his greatest success of the week came against second seed Judd Trump in the semi-finals. A battling display saw the World number 67 take 2-0 and 3-1 leads with a break of 88 proving the highlight. Trump pegged the 27-year old back, only for Cao to win two of the next three frames and secure a 6-4 win with a break of 72.

John Higgins fails to maintain his excellent form presented against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Cao will face Neil Robertson in the final as he defeated John Higgins on his home patch. The pair had contrasting fortunes in the quarter-finals, with Robertson edging through a final frame decider against Xiao Guodong, whilst Higgins thrashed Ronnie O'Sullivan 5-0 with breaks of 55, 109, 117, 105 and 72.

Yet Higgins barely got a shot at the table in the first four frames of the semi-final. Robertson raced into a 4-0 lead with formulations of 117, 65, 74 and 135 as Higgins scored just 12 points with all of those coming in the first frame.

However, the experienced Scotsman battled back with three consecutive victories, including breaks of 50 and 68. Yet Robertson responded with 56 and 70 compilations in the eighth frame. Higgins' potential comeback had clearly been thwarted and the Australian was able to ease through with a 6-3 victory.