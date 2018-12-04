Tammy Abraham has set his sights on returning to Chelsea, following his loan move to Championship club Aston Villa this season....
Tammy Abraham has set his sights on returning to Chelsea, following his loan move to Championship club Aston Villa this season....
Chelsea, West Ham, Manchester City and Reading make up last four...
The Villa captain reflected on his team's 1-0 win over Birmingham on Sunday....
Aston Villa kept their hopes of promotion alive with a narrow win at St Andrews....
West Brom came away with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park ...
Villa Park claims record attendance as the football fails to impress...
Villa boss talks about the improvements in her side ahead of their clash with Leicester City at Villa Park...
Durham derail the Red Devils...
New Stoke City Ladies first team coach Chloe Jones, says the Potters are aiming for the highest echelons of women’s football....
Villa see off Palace...
Sheffield United come out top after five-goal thriller against Lewes...
Lillywhites squeeze past the Addicks...
Manchester United see off Tottenham with ease...
Millwall suffer a 8-0 thrashing for the second successive Sunday...
Aston Villa off of the mark for the season...
Former Arsenal striker and long-time right-hand man to Jose Mourinho are two of the names in the frame to replace Steve Bruce...
Sheffield off the mark for the year...
Manchester United, Lewes and Spurs continue perfect start to the year...
Rooks too good for Lionesses...
The moves have barely stopped this summer but we’ve got a handy round-up of what you might of missed...