Newcastle United's youngsters pulled the strings for the Magpies as they dragged themselves into the fourth round of the FA Cup....

The academy graduate got his name on the scoresheet against Blackburn Rovers which was his first goal for the club he grew up supporting....

Newcastle United required extra-time to overcome Blackburn Rovers, but Benitez believes it was the perfect confidence boost....

Newcastle United head into their most important game of the season battered and bruised after going through 120 minutes at Ewood Park earlier thi...

Sheffield Wednesday overcame Blackburn Rovers 4-2 on a very wet and windy day at Hillsborough ...

Patience has been key for Callum Roberts after first-team call-up Aaron Hindhaugh The local lad has had to wait for his chance in the first-team, but a fantastic first half of the season for the under 23s has caught Rafa Benitez's attention....

Blackburn Rovers vs Newcastle United Preview: Benitez hoping a win can lift spirits as Watford await in the next round Aaron Hindhaugh The Magpies travel to Ewood park having to rely on numerous reserve players to get them through to the next round of the FA Cup....

Ben Woodburn returns to Merseyside after disappointing loan spell Leanne Prescott The Welshman has endured a troubling eighteen months and now finds himself in a precarious position after returning from Sheffield United....

Newcastle United vs Blackburn Rovers Preview: Magpies aiming for cup run to escape league woes Newcastle will be aiming to put their dismal home form behind themselves when they host Blackburn in the third round of the FA Cup at St James’ Park on Saturday....

Jack Payne loanee hunting another promotion Glenys Furness Huddersfield Town midfield loanee is hoping to secure another promotion and make it three in his career...

The A-Z of forgotten football heroes: P - Morten Gamst Pedersen Danial Kennedy A look back at another forgotten football hero in the form of a cult hero around Lancashire Morten Gamst Pedersen...

Dyche and Brady happy following impressive derby victory Luke Williamson Sean Dyche and Robbie Brady were extremely happy after Burnley cruised into the next round of the Carabao Cup....

Blackburn Rovers vs Burnley Preview: Old foes meet in Carabao Cup Ryan White Blackburn Rovers entertain fierce rivals Burnley in the League Cup second round on Wednesday at Ewood Park....

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Blackburn Rovers: Hoban winner puts Reds back in relegation dogfight Sam Straw Blackburn Rovers beat fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest 1-0 in The Championship on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a late winner from Tommie Hob...

Jose Mourinho knew Ibrahimovic would be 'massive' for Manchester United Brandon Sayer The United manager revealed that he knew what he was getting when he signed Ibrahimovic in the summer....

Blackburn Rovers vs Manchester United Preview: Red Devils continue FA Cup defence Brandon Sayer United will be the favourites to prevail from the game, but it won't be easy, as it will be like a cup final for the hosts, who will be looking to spring a surprise and...

FA Women's Cup Third Round - Plenty of goals in the third round of action Emily Magee Durham, Everton and Aston Villa all produced thumping victories amongst many entertaining fixtures in the third round of the SSE Women's FA Cup....